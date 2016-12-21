Lendore, Bellille cop Abilene’s top awards

Double World Indoor bronze medallist Deon Lendore and Olympic semifinalist Janeil Bellille were named the top athletes at this year’s Abilene Wildcats Athletic Club annual awards ceremony at the Arima West Government Primary School on December 10.

Lendore sped to bronze in the men’s 400m at the World Indoor Track and Field Championships in Portland, Oregon, USA in March in a time of 46.17 seconds. He then anchored T&T’s men’s 4x400m to bronze in national indoor record of 3:05.51. Jarrin Solomon, Lalonde Gordon, Ade Alleyne-Forte, (Machel Cedenio and Rondel Sorillo) were the other team members.

The 24 year old Queen’s Royal College graduate competed at the heats of men’s 400m and 4x400m events at the Rio Olympics. In the men’s 400m heats, he missed out on qualifying for the semifinals while in the 4x400m relay he and his team-mates (Solomon, Gordon and Cedenio) were disqualified for a lane violation. Lendore ended the season as fourth quickest 400m runner (45.56) on the IAAF World Indoor list and and is 49th best (45.31) on the World Outdoor performance list.

Bellille was a semifinalist at the Rio Olympics in the women’s 400m hurdles where she clocked a season’s best of 56.06. She is currently the 53rd quickest hurdler in the world. The 2008 World Junior silver medallist also helped the T&T’s women’s 4x400m team to a new national record of 3:30.37.

All athletes received tokens from Pepsi Cola.