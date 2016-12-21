SOS Respect crowned Hoops Christmas Classic champ

Led by Ahkeel Boyd, Stories of Success (SOS) Basketball Academy’s Respect team, claimed the title in a rain-affected final in the inaugural J’s Precision Hoops Christmas Classic played at Shaw Park Basketball Court in Tobago, on the weekend.

Following recent triumphs in the bpTT Mayaro Basketball League Under-19 division and Detour Shak Attack Basketball Academy 3x3 Basketball Tournament U-15 category, the SOS Academy journeyed to the sister-isle with two teams, SOS Love and SOS Respect, to participate in the two-day U-19 competition.

Unbeaten on day one, SOS Respect got victories over Bishops High School 42-14 and Pentecostal Light & Life Foundation 33-27, to top Group A on Saturday.

Day two saw more of the same, with SOS Respect bettering fellow Academy team SOS Love 47-22 in the semifinal round, to secure a spot in the final.

Pentecostal Light & Life Foundation made its way to the Championship match, setting up a rematch between the two Group A teams, however, there was to be no retribution on the day for the Tobagonian outfit.

SOS Respect signaled their intention from the tip-off, rushing to a nine-point (20-11) lead within six minutes, before a heavy shower of rain interrupted proceedings with nine minutes left to go till the halftime break.

The downpour ceased after just about five minutes, however tournament officials deemed the surface unfit to continue, with the highly saturated court forcing the abandonment of the encounter.

With SOS Respect ahead at the stoppage in play, they were adjudged the winner and was crowned the Hoops Christmas Classic champion.

With a series of eye-catching performances throughout the competition Boyd, captured the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.