T&T World Cup qualifier moved up slightly

T&T’s World Cup qualifier in June against the United States has been moved up slightly because of Mexico’s participation in the Confederations Cup.

The US Soccer Federation said yesterday that the Americans’ home game against T&T will be played June 8, a day earlier than first scheduled.

The Americans’ match at Mexico will be played June 11, two days ahead of the original date.

Mexico plays its Confederations Cup opener against Portugal on June 18 in Kazan, Russia.

After T&T lost its opening two matches, 2-0 at home to Costa Rica followed by a 3-1 reverse against Honduras in the Hex, coach Stephen Hart was fired and replaced by Tom Saintfiet.

Similarly, after the US lost its opening two games in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, coach Jurgen Klinsmann was fired and replaced by Bruce Arena, the US coach from 1998-2006.

The Soca Warriors sit fifth of six teams in the Hex, ahead of the United States by virtue of a slightly better goal difference.

T&T resume qualifying at home to Panama on March 24 while the Americans will be at home to Honduras, then play four days later at Panama.

The Soca Warriors will host Mexico.