TTCB to meet with Red Force tech team

The executive of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) will meet with the technical management team of the T&T Red Force to find out what has gone wrong this season in the Digicel WICB Professional

After a winning start against the Windward Islands Hurricanes at home, the team has played badly and are now lodged at the bottom of the six-team standings going into the Christmas break. Gus Logie’s men find themselves on 35.6 points after five matches - 32 points behind leaders Jamaica Scorpions.

President of the TTCB, Azim Bassarath is a very disappointed man and indicated that the TTCB executive will meet with the management of the team soon.

He said, "The coach got everything that he asked for in terms of preparations for this series and at this moment we at the TTCB are very very disappointed.

“The executive will meet with management team as soon as they come back. I think they will be coming back home today, so we will seek to meet with them just after the holidays, to see what can be done to improve the performance.”

Bassarath pointed to mental preparations as one possible factor in the team’s poor showing.

The former South East chairman said, "Mental preparation is important and I am of the view that they were not mentally prepared before the tournament. We have to understand that the players are very young and with all the stars missing, they are new to the scene and would have needed that mental preparation going into a regional battle. Also we have Yannick Ottley leading the team for the first time and we are not sure if the burden of leadership has affected his batting.

“I am sure the coach and manager can have answers to these questions when we meet with them and they can then make the required recommendations.”