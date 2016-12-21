WICB to share funds with boards

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has decided to share the funds they are to receive from various T20 leagues around the world with its regional Boards and clubs that the players represent.

Recently there was an uproar in certain quarters after the WICB decided that they would require 20 percent of the players’ salary when they are to play in T20 leagues across the world, or they would not grant No Objection Certificates (NOC).

The situation arose when T&T player Keiron Pollard was refused one after Cricket South Africa decided against paying the WICB 20 percent of his salary to play in their domestic Ram slam tournament.

However, WICB director Conde Riley told Guardian Media limited yesterday that this approach by the board is fair and a number of boards across the world have agreed to comply.

He said: “This 20 percent that we are asking for is fair in my opinion.

“We at the WICB recognise the work done and investment by club, country and region in producing a player and one just cannot come in and require to use the talent of our players for their benefit and the region loses.

“One very important point here is that this money that the WICB is asking for, does not come out of the pockets of the players. If they have agreed to go and play for a certain amount of money it is theirs.

“The league will then approach the club and they will have to pay the WICB 20 percent of what was agreed to by the player.”

He further explain, “The WICB will then take a third of this share, send a third to the territory which the player came from and another third will go to the domestic club that the player is aligned with.

“This in our opinion is a fair process and I cannot understand how any one can have a problem with this. In this way we are ensuring that the club gets something tangible to assist them in producing the next player.

“A number of the boards across the world, like the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have agreed to this and we are confident that those who are not in line with this at the moment will soon agree.”

The international cricket boards who have agreed thus far are the BCCI, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket New Zealand. (VM)