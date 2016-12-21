Wilson, Anthony strike again

Two records a piece were established by for Zarek Wilson of Blue Dolphins Swim Club and Zoe Anthony of Marlins as the ASATT Invitational Swim Meet came to a close on Sunday at the National Aquatic Centre, in Couva.

Wilson lead the record charge by first smashing the 1997 boys 9-10 age-group 200m Individual Medley mark of Nicholas Bovell of 2:38.34, to win gold in a 11-12 CARIFTA (CQT) qualifying time of 2:36.40. The multiple record holder then went on to decimate his own 50m freestyle record of 28.77 to establish a new time of 27.69. Wilson together with silver medallist Nikoli Blackman of Marlins (28.72), achieved a CCCAN qualifying time (CCAQT) and a CQT.

Zoe Anthony of Marlins who broke her first ever record on Saturday, added two more in the 9-10 50m and 100m breaststroke. Anthony, who missed the 50m breast record by 0.1 seconds in her silver medal finish behind St. Lucian Naima Hazell, swam 38.36 seconds in a time trial on Sunday. She erased the 1998 record of Ayeisha Collymore of 38.64, a swim which earned her a 11-12 CQT and CCAQT.

Anthony then joined the 11-12s in the 100m breaststroke as an exhibition swimmer. Not only did she emerge with the second fastest time among all participants (1:24.96), but erased the 9-10 2012 record of 1:26.87. She also achieved CCAQT and CQT. This event was won by Naomi Patterson of Tidal Wave in 1:23.68 and silver medallist was Arielle Dickson in a CCAQT of 1:27.66. Anthony also won gold in the 200IM in 2:44.31 to qualify for CARIFTA 2017.

The venue was not only a haven for National Records, but several athletes achieved qualifying times for CARIFTA and CCCAN 2017. This meet serves as the first qualifier for long course national teams next to chase qualifying standards for next years event in the Bahamas and T&T which will host the CCACAN meeting.

Jada Chatoor of Marlins won the 13-14 400 free in 4:39.84 (CQT & CCAQT), with Jahmia Harley of Tidal Wave in second in 4:57.77 (CQT). Chatoor also went on to win the 200IM 13-14 in 2:39.93 (CCAQT). Harley registered a CQT and CCAQT in her gold medal performance in the 13-14 100 back (1:10.08). Jada Chai of Atlantis was 2nd in a 15-17 CCAQT of 1:12.00.

Marlins’ Jonathan Andre won gold in the 11-12 400 Free in a CQT of 4:58.74 while teammate Graham Chatoor won the 15-17 edition in 4:21.60 (CQT). Riquelio Joseph of Sea Hawks added to his QTs with a 2:31.51 gold medal win in the 200IM (CQT and CCAQT) and a bronze in the 11-12 50 free in a CQT of 28.58. Riquelio Joseph of Sea Hawks (1:19.81) and Kyle West of Marlins (1:21.50) emerged the gold and silver medallist in the 11-12 100m breast, both achieving CQT and CCAQT.

Aqeel Joseph also of Sea Hawks won gold in the 100m back in 1:06.24 (CQT & CCAQT), earned 13-14 QTs in his silver medal finish in the 13-14 200IM (2:24.52). Delroy Tyrell of Tidal Wave joined Joseph (A) as a CCCAN qualifier in his bronze medal win in the 100 back (1:07.74).

YMCA Tobago’s Ornella Walker added two more 15-17 QTs with a gold medal finish in the 200 IM in a CQT of 2:36.58, and placed second in the 15 & over 100 back in a 15-17 CQT and CCAQT of 1:10.42. The 100 back event was won by Kristin Julien of Areios Aquatechs in an 18 and Over CCAQT of 1:06.59. Julien also achieved a QT in her 2nd place finish in the 50 free (27.48). In the 100 back Ariel Cape of Blue Dolphins was 3rd in an 18 & Over CCAQT of 1:11.62.

Both Christian Awah of Blue Dolphins (1:01.72), and Bradley Thomas of YMCA Tobago (1:01.98) achieved 18 & O CCAQT in their gold and silver finish in the 15 & Over 100 back. Kael Yorke of Tidal Wave won bronze in 1:03.57 (15-17 CCAQT and CQT). Danielle Williams of Flying Fish (27.56) and Deshor Edwards of Atlantis (27.61) showed their readiness for the 15-17 category next year by achieving that age group’s qualifying times in their 1st and 2nd place finish in the 13-14 50 free. They would have to contest next year with veteran Amira Pilgrim of UTT who won the 15 & over race in 26.81, a QT for both regional meets.

Vrisnelit Faure of Areios doubled up in QTs with a single swim to win the 100m breast 13-14 in 1:22.13. Luke Gillette of Marlins followed up his 13-14 male 200IM win (2:21.97), with a 15-17 CQT in this gold medal performance in the 13-14 male 100m breast (1:11.52) and a win in the 50 free. Jeron Thompson doubled up with gold in the 100 breast (1:08.08) and 50 free (24.02), achieving 15-17 CCAQT and CQT in both events. Thompson was followed by Kegan Ford of Flying Fish in the free (24.72) and Dario Omiss (1:10.76) in the 100 breast. Both second place finishers achieved 15-17 CCAQT and CQT. Thompson also won gold in the 200IM.

Jenabi Benoit of Grenfins won gold in the 11-12 50 free and 100 back, while unattached Regan Allen won the 11-12 female 400 free and 100 back. Madara Edwards of Sea Hawks and Zachary Anthony of Marlins won the 50 free and 200IM in the 8 & under girls and boys respectively. Other winners on Sunday were Gabriel Bynoe of Tidal Wave (13-14 male 400 free), Soraya Simmons of Dorado (15 & over 400 free) and Makaili Charlemagne of Shark St. Lucia (11-12 200 IM).

The day’s races ended with the 200 free relays, where Tidal Wave won gold in five, Flying Fish won two, and Blue Dolphins, Tsunami and Marlins won one a piece.