Berkley, Murray inspire Scarborough sweep in Paradise tournament

Nia Berkley and Jabari Murray inspired Scarborough Secondary school’s victory in both the girls and boys respective titles on the opening day of the 20th annual Paradise Hockey Club tournament on Thursday.

Playing on their home field at the Scarborough Secondary’s Auditorium on Old Farm Road, Shaw Park, Tobago, the Scarborough teams played unbeaten in both divisions in a tournament sponsored by the Department of Sport of the Tobago House of Assembly, Blink/B Mobile, Digicel and the T&T Olympic Committee.

In the girls division Scarborough beat Bishops High A, 5-2, and Bishops High B 13-0 while among the boys Scarborough edged Bishops High A (7-5) and defeated Bishops High B (9-1).

Murray piloted the Scarborough squad, which included Steven Benjamin, David Roberts, Guari Small, Johansey Thomas, to victories scoring 10 goals and was named the boys’ Most Valuable Player (MVP) and top goal scorer.

The Scarborough girls were led by Berkley, who netted 10 goals and was voted the girls’ MVP. However, Shericka Tobias of Bishops HIgh A got the nod for top goal scorer with her tally of 11 goals.

Berkley teammates were Tiffany James, Lauren Ince, Asia Berkely, Phoebe Warner and Petra Lezama.

AWARDEES

MVP:

Girls Division:Nia Berkely (Scarborough Sec)

Boys Division: Jabari Murray (Scarborough Sec)

Best Attacker/Most Goals:

Girls: Shericka Tobias (Bishops High A )-11 goals

Boys: Jabari Murray (Scarborough Sec)-10 goals

STANDINGS

Girls

Teams Played Win Lose Points

Scarborough 2 2 0 6

Bishops High A 2 1 1 3

Bishops High B 2 0 2 0

Boys

Teams P W L Pts

Scarborough 2 2 0 6

Bishops High A 2 1 1 3

Bishops High B 2 0 2 0

RESULTS

Girls

Scarborough Sec 5 vs Bishops High A 2

Bishops High A 7 vs Bishops High B 0

Scarborough Sec 13 vs Bishops High B 0

Boys

Scarborough Sec 7 vs Bishops High A 5

Bishops High A 17 vs Bishops High B 0

Scarborough Sec 9 vs Bishops High B 1

TEAMS

Girls

Bishops High A: Celeste Steele, Sherika Tobias, Laquinta Fabien, Netanya Powder.

Bishops High B: Shernese Williams, Moesha Toussaint, Maysa Lezama, Gabrielle Murray

Scarborough Sec: Tiffany James, Nia Berkely, Lauren Ince, Asia Berkely, Phoebe Warner, Petra Lezama

Boys

Bishops High A: Daylon George, Byron King, Codayn James, Crisron Andrews

Bishops High B: Afram Abanor, Messiah Walcott, Elijah Murray, Aidan Newallo

Scarborough Sec: Jabari Murray, Steven Benjamin, David Roberts, Guari Small, Johansey Thomas.