Forde secures gold medal

T&T’s senior women’s team Kimika Forbes, has made history with her club Sportivo Limpeño on Tuesday night when it won the 2016 Copa Libertadores with a come from behind 3-2 victory over Los Estudiantes Guáricos.

This is the first time the Paraguay Club qualified for the Copa Libertadoresand and the first time any wom,en’s team from Paraguay has won this prestigious South American Tournament, which is popularly claimed by Brazilian Clubs.

Melissa Parada, the club’s Administrator, stated that this was a really great moment for the Club and Women’s Football in Paraguay, she went on to state that Kimika was such an integral part of the Club’s success, a very good person and excellent athlete, a welcome addition to the Club.

Kimika, 26, of Plymouth, Tobago, was overwhelmed with emotions and stated that the experience “It means so much to me and a huge deal to the team and community of Limpio and Paraguay. Our mission was accomplished. The Paraguay experience was good. My first professional contract, I was so full of joy that I was eager to just train, the team is just not a team but a family. The girls help me improve my Spanish and I am idolized here in Limpio where the Club is based, so much love I fit in very well.

Kimika, who’s T&T first choice keeper at the senior national level, also thanked the President of the Club Mr. Ramón Gómez Verlangieri for his support and making sure all arrangements were made for her to come.Kimika returns home tomorrow afternoon to enjoy the Christmas season with her family.