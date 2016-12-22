Hill has a mountain to climb, but...

Josses Hill is a serious threat to Colin Tizzard trained duo, Cue Card and Thistlecrack for the £209000, grade one, King George V1 Chase over three miles of good to soft Kempton on Boxing Day. Official BHA ratings suggest otherwise!

Cue Card is rated 18lbs superior to Josses Hill, an eight-year-old which, most importantly, is trained by in-form Nicky Henderson!

Since it was announced that World Hurdle winner, Thistlecrack, would be lining up against his illustrious stable-companion, winner of this prestigious race last year, we’ve been saturated with reports, articles, bulletins, etc, suggesting this, that and the other about the eagerly-awaited match. None has mentioned the fact former champion trainer Henderson has encouraged owner Alan Spence to have a go and I’ve constantly asked myself, why?

Admittedly the record of Josses Hill doesn’t compare with that of seasoned veteran Cue Card but, significantly, his four lengths beating of Tea For Two over two and a half at Huntingdon earlier this month represented a career-best effort for the progressive, stamina laden Winged Love gelding, ridden for the first time by Noel Fehily.

Interestingly Josses Hill will be tackling this trip for the first time and appears to be crying out for extra distance. Henderson obviously expects his charge to improve considerably and he’s one man who should, and would, know what this task represents. Not one who tolerates frivolity, speculation, hope, Nicky is the ultimate professional, always a man with a plan!

Thistlecrack is a novice, he could have been declared for the £70000, grade one, Novices’ Chase over the same course and distance an hour or so earlier. That race is framed for inexperienced steeplechasers.

As a one-time owner and private handicapper for a couple of top class trainers, over a period of more than forty years, methinks this decision to run Thistlecrack is ridiculous, given that Cue Card is on a million pounds bonus if he can replicate his 2015 success and win the Cheltenham Gold Cup next March!

You can’t beat experience and though the renewal of this great race is mouth-watering to say the least it’s content is fascinating but inexplicable!

I’m now enjoying three days off; my focus on Monday will, as ever, be onthe all-weather scene but reckoned you might like to know my inner thoughts about the big ‘un!

Merry Xmas to you all.