Smith to play in the Leagues

CHAPELGATE, England



Scholes plays in the Huddersfield League in the north of England and said they are looking forward to Smith making a big impact for the club. “Devon is a top-quality player and it’s great for the club to be able to get someone of that calibre on board, because we want to be challenging again for honours,” said club captain James “Keith” Noble.

“We know the level that’s required to win trophies and, with the quality Devon brings, we feel he will help massively in that.” Noble added: “At Scholes, we have had international cricketers here in the past and it’s always been a great experience for our local lads to play alongside them.

“It helps your homegrown players to develop and Devon, with his experience and the coaching he will also be doing, will play a vital role for us.” The 35-year-old Smith, who has played 38 Tests and 47 One-day Internationals for West Indies, has been the most prolific batsman ever in the WICB Regional 4-Day Tournament, amassing a career total in excess of 8,000. He is expected to fill the shoes of little-known New Zealander Tom McRury, whose more than 1,000 runs and 40 wickets last season, helped Scholes finish in the top echelons of the League last season.

“We believe (Smith) fits into our side really well as a prolific batsman and off-spinner,” said Noble. “His experience with bat and ball will be key and when someone of this ilk comes on your radar and shows so much enthusiasm to get involved and get the deal done, it makes you feel very good about the whole thing.” Noble said: “We did very well with Cup runs and finishing fifth in the Premiership last season, but we maybe just lacked that extra little edge in quality which we believe Devon will bring.

“We are looking forward to seriously challenging this time–especially with a couple more arrivals maybe on the horizon.”