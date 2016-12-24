Lawrence too powerful for Peralta

T&T’s Sheldon Lawrence stopped Estarkin Peralta in the third round of an eight-round fight in Caracas, Venezuela on Wednesday night.

Peralta was gamed in defeat as he came out swinging and throwing wild hoping for that big lucky punch in which a few found the target of the big visitor, who slipped and counter-punched skilfully.

The fight pattern continued in the second round before Lawrence displayed great timing when he caught his aggressive opponent and dropped him to his knees for a eight count in front of his fans.

From then on, it was downhill for Peralta as Lawrence connected with some combinations of his own to end the second round and at the beginning of the the third. Lawrence swamped him with some vicious body shots and sharp right hooks to the head and body. In quick response, his corner realising their fighter was in deep trouble called an immediate stop to the one-sided contest by throwing in the towel in the third.

The fight was registered as a third round TKO for Lawrence.

After the victory the local fighter said, “I was not at my best as I picked up a virus the day before the fight and had to conserve energy. I am not going to celebrate Christmas as I am about to prepare further for the FECARBOX and Commonwealth title challenges in January. I’m very excited for this fight to represent my country at the highest level.”