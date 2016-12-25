Food for Thought

A review by Marsha Pearce F

The question of judging art’s quality is a long-standing one, with answers ranging from a concern with technical execution to a stance that acknowledges subjective taste—beauty is said to be in the eye of the beholder.

If the art is deemed repulsive then, for some, it has failed.

Yet artist Deborah Foutch gives useful insight to how art might be assessed. “Art that connects is successful,” she says.

“Sometimes the connection is beauty, sometimes it’s repellent and there is a lot of stuff in between these extremes but art that fills the eye, or ears, but leaves you with an ‘eh’ feeling is unsuccessful.”

Hoyte Jr’s pieces are not loathsome.

This is an artist with an ability to manipulate colour, line and space with thrilling effects. It is, rather, an “eh” or lack of feeling, a disconnection from the work that permeates. This distance can be traced to an absence of freshness in his recent paintings. His last solo show was four years ago, in South Africa.

His new presentation gives much of the same way of seeing that he offered then: the same preoccupation with tiny circular canvases, densely packed with pigment-what he refers to as orbs-and the same fixation with adhering masks to a surface and embellishing them.

This is comfortable work for Hoyte Jr.

A noteworthy piece in the show is simple at first blush but, if Hoyte Jr’s intent is to amplify an awareness of an internal space, then the quadriptych titled From the Inside Looking Out, accomplishes that.

Hoyte Jr separates a continuous view of sky and foliage into four panels.

The painting may be read as a look out a window, perhaps from inside a room.

However the longer the viewer engages the work, the more it becomes open to another understanding. The viewer becomes conscious of this scene of shrubs and clouds from a position within herself-from the mind’s eye or spirit’s window.

Self becomes that inside place-that room-and Hoyte Jr points to a communion between an interior world and an outer, physical arena.

Beyond this inner/outer interaction, best achieved in this piece, the works overall do not live up to the focus and energy seen in past art by Hoyte Jr.

The exhibition Think: Looking at the Landscape Within Landscapes ran from December 2-24 at B3 Wine & Spirits, The Normandie Hotel, St Ann's.