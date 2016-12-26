Thisonesforron set for gold

The John Leotaud trained Thisonesforron is the horse to beat in the feature event, Gold Cup over 2,000 metres this afternoon on the main track at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, as the season come to a close with three Graded events.

The form horse is clearly Thisonesforron, which has been prepared with this race in mind.

In 2015 Thisonesforron ran a brave race to finish third in the same event behind Transpire. In his last start over 1,200 metres he passed the post in third position before being elevated to second in the Stewards Cup which was won by Control Unit.

However, this year, the Great Friends Stables owned thoroughbred has been a model of consistency winning six times, finishing second twice and being placed third on four occasions. The son of Gilded Time/Muddy Miss was second behind Whisper Light in the Diamond Stakes over 1,350 metres. In May, he won the President’s Cup impressively by 3 ? lengths from Transpire.

In the Arima Race Club Cup event he finished a close second to Lucky Stranger after looking the winner from a long way out. Today, however, could be the coronation for Thisonesforron as he bids to add to his already bulging bag of success by winning the biggest race of his career.

Last year’s staying Champion Transpire which won the 2015 Gold Cup, will attempt to join an elite band of stayers to repeat in the $250,000, Grade One event, but based on his current form, the David Ojar owned and trained horse will need to sprout wings to enter the winner’s enclosure. Transpire will be ridden by veteran big race rider Nobel Abrego. Transpire upstaged Bigman In Town when he was superbly ridden by former champion jockey Emile Ramsammy in 2015.

Stablemate Magical Victory continues to improve and he could upset the top guns if they falter.

This year, Harriram Gobin has an excellent chance of lifting the Cup with his pair of Bigman In Town and Teneiente Coronel. The former is the highest rated horse in training and if he can recapture his best form, he could go very close.

The Gold Cup has eluded local racing’s top owner Shivam Maharaj and he is attempting to make things right with his import Teniente Coronel. This classy individual which finished third to Arrogate, which came back to win the Breeder’s Cup Classic in 2015, must have an outstanding chance. He has been galloping superbly for his first run in T&T and could give Maharaj a well deserved victory with all the honours associated with it.

Anthony Nunes sends out the 2016 Derby winner Academy Award and if he is fully wound up the Merlin Samlasingh owned horse must counted in the mix to also go close. He is well weighted with his weigh for age allowance and must have a great chance of landing the top prize. Should he win this event he will be adjudged the Horse of The Year 2106.

The St Ann’s Stakes is a race worth travelling miles to see as three classy unbeaten juvenile fillies will clash in what will be the best juvenile event seen in many years. This year Mendez could have another winner with his Golden Choice which has won both her starts impressively. She finished her preparation with 22 seconds blow out from the gates and the ‘Pot is on Fire.’

However, she will be challenged by Leotaud’s Rocket Wheel which can be anything. This horse won her maiden event two weeks ago without breaking into a sweat mode and with normal improvement will prove difficult to turn back. Harold Chadee’s unbeaten filly Set Sail will keep the race fast and exciting, and whichever filly stays ahead of her to the pole during the 1,350 metres run, will indeed win the Grade III event.

In the St James Stakes over the same distance, Leotaud will unleash Battlecry to all challengers. However, his other runners Juneau and Steve Austin could be better than they showed last time out. The Bobby Persad trained Jamaican bred colt Hello could prove his biggest adversary in this prestigious event which carries bragging rights for a year.

