Barrow is Westside Stars top player

Kalisha Barrow was adjudged ‘Player of The Year’ when the New Arising Sporting Company (NASC) hosted its Annual Awards and Recognition Ceremony for 2016 entitled—Celebrating 10 Years of West Side Stars Volleyball Club. The function took place at Port of Spain City Hall Auditorium on December 16.

Barrow, 18, is a student at Roytech and has been a member of Westside Stars Dream Team for the last nine years. She’s an outside hitter who helped the team to a fourth place finish in the T&TVF Flow Premier League in the women’s division.

The NASC, a registered non-Governmental Organisation based in Diego Martin has as its main focus the development in youths in sports. 2016 marks a decade since the West Side Stars Volleyball Club was formed and started practicing at Diego Martin North Secondary School Hall. Players as well as parents, supporters, friends well-wishers came out to celebrate NASC accomplishments over the years.

Jam Gerald-Hutchinson, the organisation’s chairman during her welcoming address announced intentions for further expansion in 2017. She said plans are already in train to relaunch and rename the organisation’s netball team—the West Side Netball Stars. She also pointed out that NASC has done exceptionally well over the last 10 years.

She pointed some of the success as: West Side Stars Volleyball Club is the only Volleyball organisation from T&T to compete at the Volleyball Festival in Phoenix and Arizona in the USA, the organisation has competed in tournaments from Diego Martin to Point Fortin and even with the region in Suriname.

She boast about NASC local and international trained Volleyball coaches and members who are qualified and professionally trained to manage the affairs of the respective age groups in the club with special emphasis on the development of the children who makes up a vital part of the club’s membership. She also boast about the orhanisation’s ability to produce annual audited financial statements for its membership.

The club’s founder Deon Hutchinson, who is also a volleyball coach is the presidential candidate for the January 14th 2017 T&T Volleyball Federation election when the annual general meeting (AGM) is expected to take place.