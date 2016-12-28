Boldon is Sports Illustrated TV analyst 2016

T&T’s Ato Boldon, the most decorated track athlete of all times in the country’s history, was named joint best television analyst of the year by Sports Illustrated when it announced its best and worst Media awards for 2016. Boldon and Roddy Gaines of NBC were jointly honoured.

Boldon educates track viewers through his preparation, and when you listen to him, you realise how rare it is to have a sports TV analyst make you a smarter viewer. The high point for me was when Boldon tipped Japan for a medal in the 4x100-metre men’s relay prior to that Olympic race.

“This is a sleeper team,” Boldon said. “They ran an Asian-record 37.68 in their heat, beating Jamaica, and they pass the baton better than anyone else in this field … Some teams practice for a month or a week. Japan has been practicing for the entire year.”

The Japan team finished second in a new Asian-record time of 37.60 seconds, just 0.33 behind Usain Bolt and his Jamaica teammates. Gaines’s enthusiasm for his sport blasts through the screen and like Boldon, you come away from a broadcast understanding more about what makes these technicians so great in the pool.

