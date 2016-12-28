Lovetatfirstsight can be dangerous

Nuzha finished last of nine in a Chelmsford nursery last time out; forget that, judge this Mayson filly on two previous efforts and you will have no difficulty fancying David Evan’s charge in the Maiden Auction Stakes over five furlongs of Southwell fibresand this afternoon.

Not an obvious selection but her chance is unmistakable against a clutch of moderates with the only exception being likely favourite, Golden Opportunity.

Difficult to comprehend tactics at Chelmsford ten days ago, when ridden for the fifth time by John Egan, from stall two, Nuzha was asked to chase tearaway leader Her Terms, and both were clear at half way in a nursery.

Not surprisingly they cracked unceremoniously approaching the final furlong where Dazacam swooped and landed a hat-trick.

Egan is replaced by Andrew Mullen!

Aventus comes out clear best-in for a mile nursery handicap and ex-champion jockey, now successful trainer, Richard Hughes, will be watching this with interest!

Following six fruitless efforts which, incidentally, included a creditable fifth over seven around Kempton, when blinkered for the first time, Aventus was sent to Newmarket Sales where the Zebedee colt was purchased and sent to Jane Chapple-Hyam, ex-wife of Peter.

Seventeen days ago Aventus chased home 4/9 winner, Poetic Justice, in a Wolverhampton claimer over a mile of tapeta, ridden again by talented 5lbs apprentice, Charlie Bennett. Good effort.

Claimers and sellers are extremely difficult to win, I’ve bought some real beauts from them and landed tremendous gambles due to impatience and frustration of previous owner/trainers.

Aventus has been dropped 7lbs, from a mark of 57, due to failures but is no forlorn hope; you can bet Jane isn’t unaware of his chance!

Both 2-y-o selections are racing on the deep stuff for the first time; go on, take a chance!

Also encountering this unique surface following experiences elsewhere will be Loveatfirstsight, one of nine; decsa for an aged Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs.

Look no further for the winner.

Selections

Southwell, 10.15 Aventus (e.w)

10.50 Nuzha (nap-e.w)

Loveatfirstsight (e.w).