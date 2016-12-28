Stewart, James take Falcons awards

Paralympic gold medallist and record holder Akeem Stewart was named the top Men’s Athlete of the Tobago Falcons Athletic Club for 2016 at the club’s 17th annual awards ceremony held at the Conference Room of the Division of Infrastructure and Public Utilities (DIPU), Shaw Park, Tobago on December, 17.

Stewart was the overwhelming favourite after his gold and silver medal performances at the Rio Paralympics in September. The Scarborough Secondary School past student first won the men’s F 42-44 javelin with a distance of 57.32m. His winning mark was a world record in the F 43 class. He was going for a second gold in the discus was had to settle for silver with 61.72.

On the local scene, Stewart improved his own national Men’s Open shot put record mark to 19.96m at Zenith Relays on June 19. He was aiming to qualify for the Rio Summer Olympics but missed the qualifying standard of 20.50m. The 24 year old won the shot put and discus titles at the Falcon Games and shot put crown at the Hampton and Southern Games.

Chelsea James took the top Women’s Athlete honour after her bronze medal effort in the girls under 20 shot put at the Carifta Games in April.

James was third in the women’s shot put finals at the National Senior champs setting a pb of 14.85m which qualified her for the World Under 20 Champs. The triple Carifta champion also won the national senior discus title as well as the National junior girls under 20 shot put and discus crowns.

She was also fifth in girls under 20 discus Carifta finals. The Carnbee resident also completed the shot put and discus double at the Falcon Games and took the shot put crown at the Southern Games. She was also the most outstanding female under 20 performer. Both Stewart and James were previous multiple winners of the club’s athlete of the year accolades.

Carifta competitor Omari Benoit (U20 Boys) and Clarence Hannibal (U18 Boys) were the age class winners, while former Carifta representative Peaches Stewart took the Under 18 Girls honours. Hannibal was also the most improved athlete. Christopher Crawford (Boys) and Shannon Daniel (Girls) took the home the Under 16 trophies. Daniel was voted the most discipline athlete. Elvis Turner secured the Most Outstanding Distance Runner prize.

Orville London, the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and Collin Nimblett were specially honoured for their support of the Falcon Games.

Tobago Falcons 2016 Honour Roll

Athlete of the year: Akeem Stewart (Men)

Athlete of the Year: Chelsea James (Women)

Open: Akeem Stewart (Men)

Under 20: Omari Benoit (Boys); Chelsea James (Girls)

Under 18: Clarence Hannibal (Boys); Peaches Stewart (Girls)

Under 16: Christopher Crawford (Boys); Shannon Daniel (Girls)

Under 12: Le Bron James (Boys)

Most Outstanding Distance runner: Elvis Turner (Boys)

​

Special Awards

Orville London (Chief Secretary, THA)

Collis Nimblett (Tobago Baking Service)

Most Inspirational Performance: Akeem Stewart

Most Disciplined: Shannon Daniel

Most Improved: Clarence Hannibal

Encouragement

Ihouma Straugh-George (Under10 Girls)

Omari Lucas (Under 10 Boys)

Kailon Edwards (Under 14 Boys)

Jodi James (Under 12 Boys)

Adanna Duncan (Under 18 Girls)

Shakeera Kirk (Under 16 Girls)