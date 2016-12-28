T&T cricket at its lowest ever!

Something is wrong, something is amiss, something clearly is not what it should at least if you are talking T&T cricket at the moment .

While the local courts will probably influence which group will run cricket in 2017, there is little doubt, that the longer the sport remains on this pathway, then destruction and erosion of the quality along with added shame of the field, will descend on all our cricket. Certainly this cannot be what is desired by those in authority.

At this stage of the regional four-day tournament, T&T is languishing in last place, with a number of defeats, after winning our opening match which suggest that somewhere, somehow, something has gone wrong within this team.

In the first place, there is no doubt, that this is not the best T&T team, and we are talking about best available team based on the players who are eligible for selection.

But unless we lose sight of the failing Richard Pybus Professional Cricket League plans, it would appear that the problems arose with the squad selected by T&T. A cursory glance among the teams in the premier division would raise more questions than answers about the policy of the T&T selectors.

It is probably no surprise to listen to the T&TCB which immediately has cast blame on national coach, Augustine Logie. It would appear from all indications the coach Logie was very instrumental in the selection of the team, if that is not true and Logie too must defend himself, otherwise his record is being tarnished on every occasion that T&T has failed to date.

It does not help the current situation, when certain players selected have been called into question because of either family connections or local club connections to some of the executives of the TTCB.

There is also the obvious failure of the TTCB, not to realize that the selection of non-T&T players was not working in this tournament for T&T, as it would appear that there was an obvious disconnect among many of the players and a belief, that many of the local players left out of the team were in some cases better or equal in ability to the overseas based players selected. I believe that the TTCB misunderstood the success of the Caribbean Premier League format of T20 cricket being similar to the four day regional tournament .

Another error again which we have to be shared with both the coach and selectors, is the choice of the team captain, which is more critical than it appears to those in authority. Given the amount of chopping and changing of the captain over the last 12 months with at least four changes to that leadership position, this has created a lack of stability and will undermine team spirit and camaraderie which are certainly lacking in the players’ body language out in the field.

It is embarrassing to watch how the rest of the region continues to strive in the four-day tournament, while our team appears to lack mental strength and aptitude for long cricket battles. At the moment, our team seems to lack the concentration and the willingness to compete. The competitiveness of a team can be inspired by a strong leader on and off the playing field.

Sadly, in all areas, this current team looks inadequate at both the batting and bowling which regularly fell short on the first day of play. The players look as if they are not playing with any pride for country or even themselves. Changes are definitely needed, but unfortunately T&T has already selected a core squad from among those who are receiving monthly salaries which makes it very difficult to replace them now.

In my opinion, if the TTCB is serious about our cricket then the selectors should also be dismissed and not just target the coach who to me is being used as a scapegoat for the team’s poor showing so far this season. If the Coach was solely responsible for selection all the players then his head is the ultimate prize, but the selectors headed by Raffique Jamadeen are just as responsible and must be held accountable too.