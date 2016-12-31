Badree’s Heat extends winning streak

Playing at the Gabba yesterday, Badree claimed just one for 26 from his four overs as Hurricanes, sent in, posted 173 for nine off their allotted 20 overs.

Daniel Christian top-scored with 33 off 23 balls and Jonathan Wells chipped in with 28 off 25 balls but they were the only two to pass 20.

In reply, Heat raced to their target with 22 balls remaining, with Chris Lynn stroking an unbeaten 84 off 50 balls to follow up his 85 not out against Andre Russell’s Sydney Thunder three days ago.

Lynn, who represents Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League, struck four fours and seven sixes and posted 109 for the second wicket with New Zealander Brendon McCullum who blasted 72 off 35 deliveries.

Heat are unbeaten in their three outings this season while Hurricanes lie sixth in the eight-team league. (CMC)