Bravo goes under the knife

“I’ll now have surgery and the rehabilitation to get me fit and playing at my best again,” Bravo said, according to the BBL site.

Bravo was stationed on the off-side boundary, and picked up the injury when he ran across and lowered himself to field a ball. He clutched at his hamstring as soon as he went down, and had to be taken off on a MediCab. This is Bravo’s fourth season with the Renegades. No replacement has been named as yet.

The injury puts Bravo in doubt for the Pakistan Super League, where he was retained by Lahore Qalandars. That T20 tournament begins from February 9.

The Renegades’ captain, Aaron Finch, said Bravo’s exit would have a big impact on his team: “It’s a huge blow, he’s one of the best allrounders in the world. It’s an unbelievably damaging blow for us, but also for him because we know how much he loves coming out here.”

The Adelaide Strikers also suffered an injury blow, with fast bowler Kane Richardson ruled out for up to a month with a back injury. Left-arm spinner Tom Andrews was called into the Strikers’ squad in his place.

