Scarborough sweep Star Seekers Bball tourney

Scarborough Secondary School (SSS) captured the Under-15 and Open titles in the Star Seekers Secondary Schools Invitational Basketball Two-day Tournament which took place at the Shaw Park Basketball Court on December 14- 15.

Bishop’s High School (BHS) Michael Mc Millan prevented a clean sweep of the prizes by Scarborough Secondary when he was voted the Open Most Valuable Player (MVP), while Scarborough Secondary Daniel Constance won the Under-15 version.

Signal Hill Secondary School (SHSS), Scarborough Secondary, Bishop’s High School and Mason Hall Government Secondary (MHSG) fielded teams in the Open category, while only Scarborough and Signal Hill Secondary schools competed in the Under 15 category.

The Open teams played a preliminary round robin format with the first place team playing the fourth place and second playing third to advance to the semis.

Scarborough which played unbeaten won its three preliminary round games, while Mason Hall which gave them a battle, was the surprised of the tournament. The Atiba De Leon-coached team had less talent than the champions and the favourites SHSS which played below their potential. Nevertheless, Mason Hall battled its opponents, and in addition to defeating Signal Hill in the preliminary round and semifinal the team gave SSS a scare in the final.

The executive of Star Seekers expressed thanks to Keon Warner who sponsored the tournament.