Super League moving ahead with 2017 plans

The sixteen member clubs of the new T&T Super League, formed at the end of the 2016 season, are moving ahead speedily to establish the organisation as a corporation - Trinidad and Tobago Super League Limited (T&TSL) to run the new league.

Following a meeting of the League’s Board of Directors which took place on Thursday evening at the Dinsley Government Primary School in Trincity, a meeting of the members will take place on Saturday, January 7 at the University of T&T (UTT) O’Meara campus from 10 am so that approval for several proposals from the interim board can be considered. The clubs appointed the directors to guide the establishment of the TTSL and to prepare the 2017 budget for the league’s operations.

Among the discussions up for approval is the registration fee which will be used to finance the operations of the 2017 season and make the league viable in the long run.

FC Santa Rosa president Keith Look Loy is president of the interim board of directors, which also includes, Lt Ryan Ottley (Defence Force FC), Kester Lendor (Real Maracas FC), George Joseph (Bethel FC) and Quincy Jones (Siparia Spurs FC).

The TTSL will kick off its inaugural season on Sunday, June 11, 2017.