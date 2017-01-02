Soca Warriors look ahead to CFU’s Suriname, Haiti

T&T’s senior men’s team was back on the training pitch yesterday, less than twenty-four hours after returning home from their two-match training camp in Managua, Nicaragua.

Head Coach Tom Saintfiet and his squad returned on Saturday afternoon before assembling for a residential camp ahead of its first of several training sessions at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, yesterday.

T&T faces Suriname at 7 pm on Wednesday at the Ato Boldon Stadium and then squares off with Haiti on Sunday at 5 pm at the Couva venue.

T&T are coming off a 3-1 victory over Nicaragua on Friday night and team captain Carlos Edwards said he felt the result was a timely confidence booster for the T&T squad.

“It felt good to get the win. At the same time we were under a little bit of pressure after the first game, we needed to get a victory and put in a good performance. The guys came out and roll their sleeves up and took the game to Nicaragua and we came away with the 3-1 victory,” Edwards told TTFA Media.

“We worked on a few things and we were really got into the game. We got a sucker punch with the Nicaragua first game (T&T lost 2-1) But the guys stuck to it, we had a game plan and we had to improvise also and I think by getting the equaliser it built our rhythm and we took the game to them,” he added.

“It was nice for the coach to call this camp at an early stage and we also have a few guys joining the squad for the two games against Suriname and Haiti. It’s a good bond and hopefully with the boys coming in we can complete the jigsaw puzzle,” the former Wrexham player added.

W Connection’s Aikim Andrews who put T&T 3-1 ahead with a brilliant second half goal, said he had it in his mind that something remarkable would have to be on the cards after he missed the original flight with the team to Managua due to a passport issue.

“It was a great feeling. This was my second cap and I was glad to come out on the pitch and score with a volley like that,” Andrews said.

“I was a little nervous, but I got into the game after about five minutes. My main aim was to impress the coach and I was happy to go out there and do that with a goal,” added the former National Under 20 and Under 17 player.

Tickets for the upcoming Gold Cup play-off matches are now on sale at all Lotto Locations nationwide.

There are three in one season tickets for the three matches costing $100 for adults and $45 for children. Single match tickets cost $50 for Adults and $20 for children.

TTFA Season Pass holders can access the games at no additional cost. Those TTFA Season Passes which includes access to the World Cup qualifiers also, are available at First Citizen’s Banks nationwide.