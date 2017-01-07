Hope for T&T

Haiti clobbered Suriname 4-2 last night in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) CONCACAF Gold Cup playoff at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, a result that handed T&T a slim chance of advancing out of the three-team series.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his men which went down 2-1 to Suriname in their opening match of the CFU play-off on Wednesday, will now have to get past the Haitians, the region’s top team by a two clear goals for this to be a reality. That match will be played tomorrow at 5 pm at the same venue.

Last night the Surinamese bowed out of the tournament with a victory and four goals to their credit after failing to stop the rampant Haitians.

Haiti opened the scoring in as early as the 25th minute from Charles Herold. The midfielder found himself at the end of a neat build up at the edge of the penalty area, before he fired past the Surinamese goalkeeper for the advantage.

Suriname held firm from a series of relentless Haitian attacks thereafter, until it became too much for them in the 42nd minute as from a right side cross, Mitchell Kissoor fumbled the ball into his own net for a 2-0 Haiti lead.

Haiti got a third goal after the half-time interval from ......Desire in the 48th minute before another own goal from Gillermo Faerber in the 80th handed them their fourth item for a 4-0 lead.

The Surinamese were later down to 10 men when Naldo Braidner Kwasie was given marching orders in the 80th for his second bookable offence. However it did not kill their fighting spirit as they got two late goals from striker Dimitrie Apai in the 87th and Sergino Eduard in time added on to reduce the scoreline.

Meanwhile T&T’s senior footballers had a training session yesterday at the training field of the Ato Boldon Stadium ahead of the tomorrow’s match.

Coach Saintfiet used Thursday as a recovery day for his players but was back on the training field, knowing that only a win can keep their chances alive. Haiti may feel they have the advantage after ending T&T’s Copa America Centenario ambitions with a late 1-0 win in the playoff in Panama City in January last year. But Saintfiet is yet to prove himself despite a December 30 victory against Nicaragua in an international friendly encounter.

Team captain Carlos Edwards reflected on the loss, saying the T&T players were hurt by the loss but were picking themselves up tomorrow’s do or die clash.

“Obvious the boys did hurt because of the loss. I personally didn’t like the result because I felt there was no reason for us to be losing these kind of games at home especially with it being a qualifier for the Gold Cup,” Edwards said.

“We have to play our best game yet under the new coach if we want to advance out of this stage. Every player must bring their best game to the Ato Boldon stadium on Sunday (tomorrow) and then we can take things from the next day looking ahead to the final playoff and the qualifiers coming up in March.”