QPCC out UWI T20

Local cricket giants Queen’s Park was knocked out of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Twenty20 (T20) Tournament on the opening night of action Thursday at the Sir Frank Worrell cricket ground in St Augustine.

Queen’s Park won their first game, which was rain-affected, against Cane Farm on a bowl-off and later in the night fell to a determined Central Sports outfit by seven wickets in another rain-affected match.

Batting first, Queen’s Park made an impressive 123 for three in 10 overs with Tion Webster getting a magnificent 65 of just 27 balls. West Indies batsmen Darren Bravo scored 28 of 20 and Nicolas Pooran smoked 21 of 10 balls.

The Oval men were expected to defend this impressive tally but they did not cater for Kjorn Ottley. The national player cracked an imperious unbeaten 62 of 27 balls and together with the veteran Shazan Babwah with a 14-ball 24, Central Sports reached 124 for three with four balls to spare.

This meant that all the three teams in Group A ended on two points however Cane Farm and Central Sports advanced on Net Run Rate (NRR).

In Group B play, yesterday hosts UWI CC went under easily to Police by 56 runs in the opening match. Hollister Pajotte’s 48 and the veteran Ryan Jones 46 took the lawmen to 138/6 in 20 overs. The pick of the bowlers for UWI was Akim Chandler with 2/23. Former West Indies off-spinner Amit Jaggernauth then grabbed three wickets for 19 runs to bowl out UWI CC for 82. Jasbour Findlay 32 and Chandler 24 battled but Jaggernauth and Rodney Singh three wickets for nine runs, proved too much.

In the second affair, Merryboys, the 2014 winner signalled their intentions, as they hammered Police by 90 runs. Batting first, Merryboys made 192/8 in 20 overs with Guyanese born Ranga Latchana slapping 52, Mario Belcon 31, Aneil Kanhai 25 and Amir Jangoo 23. Bowling for Police Rajiv Singh took 2/25, Vishal Naipaul 2/36, Jaggernauth, followed his 3/19 in the first game with 2/47. In reply Police were put under the gun and slipped to 77/7 before finally limping to 102/8 in their 20-over allottment.

Last night Merryboys were battling UWI CC to decide who qualifies from the group. (VM)

UWI T20 SCORES

GROUP A

QPCC 123/3 (10 overs)( Tion Webster 65, Darren Bravo 28, Nicholas Pooran 21) vs Central Sports 124/3 (9.2 overs)(Kjorn Ottley 62no, Shazan Babwah 24, Kevon Cooper 1/27) - Man-of-the-Match: Kjorn Ottley.

GROUP B

Police 138/6 (20 overs) (Hollister Pajotte 48, Ryan Jones 46, Akim Chandler 2/23) vs UWI CC 82 all out (Jasbour Findlay 32, Akim Chandler 24, Rodney Singh 3/9, Amit Jaggernath 3/19) - Police won by 56 runs. Man of the Match - Rodney Singh.

Merryboys 192/8 (20 overs)(Ranga Latchana 52, Mario Belcon 31, Aneil Kanhai 25, Amir Jangoo 23, Rajiv Singh 2/25, Vishal Naipaul 2/36, Amit Jaggernauth 2/47) vs Police 102/8 (20) - Merryboys won by 90 runs.