Ramdin, Rampaul back for T&T

Denesh Ramdin and Ravi Rampaul has been selected on the T&T Red Force team for the upcoming Regional Super50 tournament but Darren Bravo is still out in the cold.

Ramdin will lead a strong unit although a number of senior players will be missing for various reasons. Chief Executive Officer of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB), Suruj Ragoonath explained that Bravo’s availability for selection is dependent on the outcome of his pending meeting with the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB). Additionally, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons and Samuel Badree are all unavailable.

Darren was sent home from the West Indies tour of Zimbabwe after he allegedly tweeted an unkind remark against the president of the WICB, Dave Cameron. He has been asked to apologise for his actions which he is yet to do and will not be able to play in any WICB sanctioned tournament until he meets with the WICB.

Meanwhile, Ramdin will have at his disposal young exciting opener Evin Lewis, West Indies ODI player Jason Mohammed and West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel in addition to Rampaul, which represents a seasoned unit. Also included is the experienced all rounders Rayad Emrit and Imran Khan. Queen’s Park player Nicholas Alexis who impressed in the national trials has been selected. Another Parkite player coming into the mix is the stingy left arm spinner Khary Pierre.

Regular Red Force captain Yannick Ottley has been dropped but his brother, the hard hitting Kjorn Ottley gets in because this format would suit his style of play. Foreigners Kyle Hope who has been the most consistent of the batsmen in the Professional Cricket League (PCL) and Sheldon Cottrell is also included in the squad.

Most of the players selected are involved in the UWI Twenty20 (T20) Tournament currently underway at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground in St Augustine and will enter camp after this series.

The defending champion Red Force team has been placed in Group “A” along with invitees Kent Spitfires, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, West Indies Under-19s, and the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Group “B” comprises Barbados Pride, Guyana Jaguars, CCC Marooners, Jamaica Scorpions, and the ICC Americas.

T&T Regional Super 50 Squad

Denesh Ramdin (capt), Kyle Hope, Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Alexis, Roshon Primus, Ravi Rampaul, Shannon