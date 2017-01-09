Brathwaite helps Thunder to key win

HOBART—West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite made an instant impact with a brace of wickets as reigning Big Bash champions Sydney Thunder continued their resurgence with an emphatic six-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes in Australia yesterday.

Called up to replace injured Windies teammate, Andre Russell, the 28-year-old Brathwaite played a key role in his first game to help restrict Hurricanes to 161 for eight off their 20 overs at Bellerive Oval.

In reply, Thunder cruised to their target with over three overs remaining, to collect their second win on the trot. They remained bottom of the standings but joined four other sides on four points, with Brisbane Heat top on eight points.

Sent in, Hobart were carried by George Bailey’s unbeaten 69 off 54 deliveries while Ben McDermott got 31 and Jonathan Wells, 26.

The hosts slumped to 10 for two in the second over but Bailey led the recovery, adding 46 for the third wicket with McDermott and a further 49 for the fifth wicket with Wells.

Seamer Brathwaite accounted for Daniel Christian for 16 in the 14th over at 90 for four, caught in the deep off a slower ball. He then stalled Hobart’s momentum by removing Wells to another slower ball in the 18th over, caught at square leg off a top-edged slog sweep at 139 for five.

In reply, Thunder benefited from captain Shane Watson’s top score of 55 off 31 deliveries and opener James Vince’s 44 off 28 balls, as they easily overhauled their target.

Vince and Kurtis Patterson (23) put on 62 off 38 balls for the first wicket before Watson anchored a 63-run, third wicket stand with Ben Rohrer who made an unbeaten 28.

Batting at number five, Brathwaite made six before he was dismissed with the scores tied, caught in the deep attempting to end the game with a maximum. CMC