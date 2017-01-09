Peachey a tasty proposition

Adam Kirby, ex-champion all-weather jockey, and currently leading the way in the 2017 title challenge, will achieve his objective with more solid chances similar to Peachey Carnehan in the seven-runner Maiden Auction Stakes over seven furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta today; it’s all about getting on the right horses, agents play a major part!

That was so evident last year when Tony Hind ‘piloted’ Jim Crowley to his first ‘official’ and annual championship which led to his man being appointed contract jockey for Hamdan Al Maktoum, arguably the best job in racing and, of course, extremely rewarding.

Successful agents earn big bucks but they need 100 percent response from the saddle; Crowley and Kirby certainly dedicate themselves to the task, leaving punters happy for the most part. If you can’t beat ‘em, join them!

It is difficult to imagine either being the slightest bit ‘iffy’ and isn’t it satisfying to know you are betting genuine tryers?

Peachey Carnehan will be off for his life in an attemt to make it sixth time lucky; significantly ‘Kirbs’ was aboard for the first time, nine days ago, when Michael Attwater’s charge achieved a ‘career-best’ time-figure on Lingfield polytrack.

Prior to that ‘Peachey’ shaped well on Newcastle tapeta; a replication of his recent effort should suffice to finally nail that elusive success. Napped.

Just A Idea surfaced after scrutiny of a three year old Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of Lingfield polytrack; hopefully champion Luke Morrfis will ‘blast it’ from the outset and outclass five moderate rivals. An absence isn’t a concern but it could for Stuart Kittow-trained Dizzey Heights in the concluding ten-runner Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over ten furlongs.

Four-year-old Dizzey Heights hasn’t raced for 233 days but Kittow is a shrewdie; watch the market.

Preference has to be for once-raced, Hugo Palmer-trained, Nurse Nightingale, one of five mounts for champion apprentice, Josephine Gordon, whose application has been impressive and rewarding.

Gosden, Stoute, Haggas and Noseda are all represented in this finale.