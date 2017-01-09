Under-19 champions to tour South Africa

ST JOHN’S—Young West Indies will tour South Africa later this year as they prepare for their title defence of the International Cricket Council’s Under-19 World Cup.

The Caribbean side will play five 50-overs games against the South Africa Under-19s and two warm-up matches against local opposition, in a tour set to run from June 30 to July 27.

Rawl Lewis, the WICB’s project officer who oversees the Under-19 programme, said the series, which will be played in Durban, would be key preparation for next January’s showpiece in New Zealand.

“We are pleased that our young players will have an opportunity to play in foreign conditions as they prepare to defend the World Cup. This will be a great tour for them,” the former West Indies leg-spinner said.

The Under-19s’ preparation will begin in earnest later this month when they do battle in the Regional Super50, the Caribbean’s premier one-day championship which runs from January 24 to February 18 in Antigua and Barbados.

They will play alongside reigning champions T&TRed Force, Windward Islands Volcanoes, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, and English county side, Kent Spitfires.

Matthews cameo fails to save Hobart from defeat

HOBART—Hayley Matthews’s dashing knock was not enough to save Hobart Hurricanes as they slipped to a 15-run defeat to Brisbane Heat in the Women’s Big Bash League yesterday.

The West Indies all-rounder slammed a 24-ball 32 but Hurricanes, set a challenging 154 for victory at Bellerive Oval, could only muster 138 for eight off their 20 overs.

With the defeat, Hurricanes stayed fifth on nine points while Heat overtook them to go third on ten points.

Gunning for their fifth win of the campaign, Hobart’s run chase got off to a rocky start when they lost three wickets up front to tumble to 32 for three in the sixth over.

Matthews then helped revive the innings in a 51-run, fourth wicket stand with Amy Satterthwaite, who top-scored with 57 off 48 deliveries.

The 19-year-old Matthews lashed three fours and a six before she was bowled by seamer Jemma Barsby in the 12th over.

She was one of four wickets to fall for seven runs in the space of 16 balls as the innings fell apart. Satterthwaite’s 42-run, eighth wicket partnership with Brooke Hepburn (seven not out) proved in vain. (CMC)