108 horses entered for QPCC Day

The John O’Brien trained Desert Dancer will renew rivalry with his conqueror Dark Treasure in Saturday’s feature event, the Insurance Company of the West Indies Limited (ICWI) - Joseph Hadeed Stud Farm Association National Stakes at Santa Rosa Park in Arima.

The feature is expected to be a thrilling event with the Glenn Mendez’s Dark Treasure likely to whip his heralding rival once again.

Ideally, Dark Treasure would prefer further but Mendez has him back at concept pitch and he could go in again.

The other feature, the Carib - John O’Brien, is for imported three year olds and over horses. It is an open affair with any of the five horses likely to take the first prize cheque. However, O’Brien Masterpiece can make it a great day for the champion trainer. The Harriram Gobin trained One Fortheroad, Free Passage and Eye See You will give a good account of themselves.

When entries were taken yesterday a total of 108 horses were entered for the nine-race card.

Post time is 12.30 pm.

Here are the entries for Day two of the ARC racing season.

Insurance Company of the West Indies Limited (ICWI)

R1: 12.30 PM - PAUL GERVAN MOUTTET HANDICAP 3 YO & OVER HORSES RATED 20-0 - 1,000M (TURF) - $25,000

Skyzim L Keizer 52; Always Ready K Khelawan 55; She Is A Princess Y Serrano 57; Mirkana S Rodrigo 57; Indomeneo R Ali 57; Sir Alec J Boodramsing 56; Fleet Admiral P Badrie 57; Red Wine LC Seecharan 55.5; Theradioannouncers H Emamalie 57; Wonder Girl A Poon 57; Carlos R Jadoo 54; On My Own D Khelawan 54.5; Izdihar L A Seecharan 57

R2: 1.05 PM - CARIB - JOHN O’BRIEN IMPORTED 3 YO & OVER MAIDENS & WI BRED 3 YO & OVER HORSES RATED 75-50 - 1,350M - $48,500

Zhiliang R Jadoo 57; One Fortheroad P Badrie 56; Eye See You S Rodrigo 56; War Brigade Y Serrano 50; Masterpiece B Boodramsing 49.5; Free Passage A Giron 54.5; Reggae Rhythm LC Seecharan 48

R3: 1.40 PM - CERAMIC TRINIDAD LTD - STEVE BENNETT WI BRED 3 YO MAIDENS HANDICAP -1,200M - $43,000

Fillyourpocket J Boodramsing 54; Rough’N Tumble N Patrick 52; Seraph K Jadoo 52; Brisk Woman J Reyes 49; Class Act A Poon 52; Steve Austin B Boodramsing 57; Divine Inspiration N Abrego 57

R4: 2.15 PM - MOBIL 1 - DAVID LAMY HANDICAP 3 YO & OVER HORSES RATED 30-0 - 1,500M (TURF) - $30,000

Hung Jury A Giron 57; All Is Yours J Reyes 54; Sannia R Ali 57; I’Missinghighbury Y Serrano 52; Spanish Lady B Boodramsing 57; Pop Rock Star P Badrie 56; Seal The Deal J Boodramsing 54.5; Rio Grande L C Seecharan 57; Southern Express L Keizer 54.5; Intangibility N Mohammed 57; Gale Storm A Poon 56; Back In Black D Butcher 54.5; Helena’s Pride R Hernandez 57; Precocious D Khelawan 57

R5: 2.55 PM - BEACON -MICHAEL “JOEY” CAREW HANDICAP 3 YO & OVER HORSES RATED 40-25 - 1,100M (TURF) - $33,000

Treasure Queen B Boodramsing 57; Consideritdone P Badrie 57; Sorayah Y Serrano 55; Whole Lotta Love R Jadoo 56.5; Mischief Maker S Rodrigo 53.5; A Great Moment K Khelawan 56; Louisvulle Gal J Reyes 56.5; Private Enterprise N Mohammed 55.5; Jesse’s Girl R Ali 57; Al Kahina B Boodramsing 55.5; Messi J Boodramsing 55; Serengeti N Patrick 55.5; Naughty N Nice H Emamalie 55.5; Work Of Art L Keizer 54.5; The Heat Is On B Boodramsing 56.5

R6: 3.30 PM - BRYDENS - JEFFREY STOLLMEYE HANDICAP 3 YO & OVER HORSES RATED 35-0 - 1,200M -$31,000

Izzidoesit P Badrie 55.5; Pretty Cool R Jadoo 57; Orchid Girl R Hernandez 57; Little John A Giron 56; Star Pharoah J Reyes 57; San Antonio R Ali 56; Saynomore Y Serrano 55; Lion’s Portion S Jadoo 57; Country Boy J Boodramsing 56; Morning Breeze L A Seecharan 57; Veins Of Gold B Boodramsing 54.5; Chelsi Magic D Butcher 56.5

R7: 4.05 PM - THE COUNTRY HOUSE STAKES - ROGER D’ABADIE WI BRED 4 YO & OVER MAIDENS HANDICAP - 1,500M (TURF) - $32,000

Magisterial P Badrie 49; Yabba Dabba Doo K Razack 46.5;Let It Ride A Giron 48; The King’s Gift B Boodramsing 49; A Fleeting Moment LA Seecharan 47; Euphoria L C Seecharan 48; Ezee Breezy D Gopie 40; Bird Man K Khelawan 52; Argentina A Poon 40; Doc Holiday Mohammed 48; Angelobluz D Butcher 51.5; Comfortably Numb R Jadoo 50.5; Black Onyx D Khelawan 57;Sitar H Emamalie 53; Man On Fire R Ali 49.5; Language Of Love R Hasranah 44; Itcouldbeanybody J Boodramsing 52.5

R8: 4.40 PM - ICWI - JOSEPH HADEED SFA NATIONAL STAKES T&T BRED 4 YO & OVER - 1,800M - $75,000

Legacy Of Hope L C Seecharan 55; Dark Treasure W Galviz 57; Desert Dancer B Boodramsing 57; Fast ‘N’ Furious S Rodrigo 55; Jacob’s Dream R Hernandez 55; Hurricane Harry Y Serrano 55; Man To Come N Samaroo 57; Electrify N Mohammed 55

R9: 5.20 PM -QPCC HANDICAP 3 YO & OVER HORSES RATED 60-45 - 1,350M - $41,000

Royal Empire R Jadoo 54.5; Mafia Man LA Seecharan 50.5; Cramers Rule J Boodramsing 53; Newthinginthong N Patrick 54.5; Single Bullet A Giron 55.5; War Council L Keizer 52; Eagle Landing Y Serrano 54.5; Blue Oracle S Rodrigo 57; Madiba B Boodramsing 52; Kodo W Galviz 57; Oscelola Parkway R Hasranah 49.5; Against The Odds D Khelawan 53; Red Cloud K Khelawan 53.5; Uncle Norman N Mohammed 53.5; Root Of Jesse R Ali 56