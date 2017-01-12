$.1M for All-Fours Gold Cup tourney

The Trinidad and Tobago Card Games Association (TTCGA) will be hosting the largest and most anticipated event in All Fours, its sixth annual International Gold Cup tournament, where over 2000 participants will vie for All-Fours supremacy, including those from USA, Canada, United Kingdom and the Caribbean. The tournament will be held at the Centre of Excellence, in Macoya from March 3-5.

This epic event begins on the Friday with a Pairs Knock-out tournament that is open to all.

The Gold Cup tournament is a four-table team tournament held in a round-robin/knock-out format with a first prize of $100,000 and the unique Gold Cup trophy which has been imported from Italy, just for the event.

The total prize purse is in excess of $200,000 and is undoubtedly the largest cash payout in the history of the sport for just one weekend of All-Fours.

Varma Maharaj, Founder and Director of the TTCGA, indicated that the event was a tremendous success last year and expects 2017 to be the largest to date as the Association hosts the Tournament every year, the weekend after Carnival.

According to Maharaj, the defending champions RE 900 from Couva will be defending their title and he is also anxious to see how well the new teams perform as the event is more than a premier tournament, but an experience.

Registration is being done on a first come first serve basis.

Maharaj indicated that interested persons can contact him at (868) 774-9004 or email at ttcgaltd@gmail.com as well as look up the TTCGA on Facebook at ‘Trinidad & Tobago Card Games Association’ to view the video/pics of this landmark event which was first held in 2012. He also took the opportunity to acknowledge sponsors of the event, saying, “We are indeed thankful to the NLCB and Blue Waters for their continued support”.