Adams confirmed as new Director of Cricket

ST JOHN’s, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of former West Indies captain, Jimmy Adams, as its new Director of Cricket.

The 49-year-old, who recently stepped down as head coach of English County side, Kent, after four years in charge, has replaced the controversial Englishman Richard Pybus who did not seek a renewal of his contract.

News of Adams’s appointment had been widely reported earlier this month.

The Jamaican, who will be based in Antigua, officially started his new role on Tuesday on a three-year contract and said he was keen to undertake his duties.

“I am very excited to be directly involved in Caribbean cricket once again, and I look forward to working with all those committed to moving the game forward in the West Indies,” he noted.

Adams, a gritty left-hander during his playing career, represented West Indies in 54 Tests between 1992 and 2001, scoring 3012 runs at an average of 41 with six centuries.

He led the regional side in 15 Tests, winning four, losing eight and drawing three.

Following his playing days, Adams managed the West Indies Under-19s, headed up the international players association (FICA) before overseeing Jamaica’s cricket programme as technical director.

According to the WICB, Adams will “oversee and manage all cricket matters to include development of all teams, all coaching and cricket education and other technical programmes.”

Pybus, who was a member of the panel that selected Adams, said the new Director of Cricket was entering the role at an “exciting time.”

“I look forward to Jimmy bringing the breadth of his international experience and knowledge of cricket in the Caribbean to continue the work of rebuilding West Indies cricket,” said Pybus.

“It is an exciting time for cricket in the region, with the momentum of the World Cup’s success and the professional cricket structures beginning to produce players capable of competing and excelling at international level.”

Pybus, who spent three years in the role, reportedly endured a strained relationship with players and was once criticized by West Indies opener Kieran Powell over his controversial exclusion from the regional squad.

Former head coach Phil Simmons also hinted at a breakdown in his relationship with Pybus months before he was sacked last September. (CMC)