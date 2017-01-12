Leslie burns UWI’s net for 52 goals

Fire Services goal-shooter Cameshia Leslie lit up the ring in her team’s opening match of the season, connecting 52 goals from 67 tries to lead the firewoman to a huge 63-17 victory over the University of the West Indies (UWI) in the All Sectors Netball League (ASNL).

This was in the second match of a double-header in the Alternative Division played on Tuesday evening at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua. In the first match, Police sealed a 23-11 win over the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC).

Leslie shot with 78 per cent accuracy and with support from Pearl St John, who replaced Daniella Hall in the goal-attack position. St John’s contribution of 10 off 13 proved to be a good change in comparison to Hall’s one from five attempts.

The fire officers dominated from the first pass, leading 14-6 in the first quarter, 24-12 at the half and 43-16 in the third before completing the 46-goal victory. For UWI, goal-shooter Micaela Springle led with 12 in 19 and goal-attack Zakiya McKenna was good for five off six tries.

The earlier match was more competitive but it was the police officers pulling off the 12-goal win thanks to the shooting of Cheryse Aguillera, who netted the bulk of her team’s goals with 16 from 30.

Aguillera was later replaced by Dennisha Douglas as the goal-shooter and she put in four off 12 while goal-attack Eisha Roach hit three of 10 in a match which the quarter scores read 9-3, 15-9, 19-10, all in favour of Police.

Michelle Williams was best among USC’s shooters, producing seven in 13 but in a losing effort. Today, teams in the Championship Division will take centrestage with Bermudez taking on De Force at 5.30 pm, then Jabloteh challenges the University of T&T (UTT).

RESULTS

Fire 63 (Cameshia Leslie 52/67, Daniella Hall 1/5, Pearl St John 10/13) vs UWI 17 (Micaela Springle 12/19, Zakiya McKenna 5/6). Quarter scores 14-6, 24-12, 43-16 (All in favour of Fire).

USC 11 (Michelle Williams 7/13, Carla Victor 4/5, Shaquelle Holder 0/1) vs Police 23 (Cheryse Aguillera 16/30, Eisha Roach 3/10, Dennisha Douglas 4/12). Quarter scores: 9-3, 15-9, 19-10 (All in favour of Police).

Matches

Today

Championship

Bermudez vs Defence Force, 5.30 pm

Jabloteh vs UTT, 6.45 pm

Saturday

Championship

Las Lomas vs UTC, 1 pm

TSTT vs Police, 2.15 pm

Premiership

UTT vs UWI, 3.30 pm

Championship

Bermudez vs Jabloteh, 4.45 pm

Premiership

Fire vs Police, 6 pm