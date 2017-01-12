Venezuelan tops Promenade chess

Efrem Marin, a 46-year-old Venezuelan immigrant, has topped the field of 24 players who participated in the Promenade Chess Club’s Christmas tournament. Marin, rated at 1800, developed his chess skills in his home state of El Tigre as a member of the club named after legendary world champion Jose Raul Capablanca.

Marin first gained prominence on the local chess scene by his notable performance in last year’s international tournament at the Normandie marking the 80th anniversary of the T&T Chess Association.

“We sincerely hope that Marin will become a permanent member of the Promenade Chess Club as our members can learn a lot from him,” said president Hayden Lee who presented the Venezuelan with his winning trophy at last Monday night’s prize giving ceremony.

Lee also presented businessman Phillip John with the trophy for emerging the tournament’s unrated champion.

His victory on the promenade happens to be John’s first tournament win.

It is the result, he says, of a 15-year-old long chess friendship which began with him as the “victim” and eventually changed as he emerged the victor.

“At first, I started getting a lot of licks,” he recalled, “then as I studied the game over several years I developed superior skills that made me a winner.”

John’s path to victory, in fact, sets an example that all aspiring chess players should follow.

Preeminence in this mind game has its distinct advantages, particularly for young players, but these can only be obtained by dedicated study, practice and regular competition.

Lee is grateful for the assistance his pioneer effort has been receiving not only from businessmen operating in down-town Port-of-Spain but also, this year, by RHAND Credit Union at whose Abercromby Street head office the Promenade CC held its first blitz tournament.

Winners were prominent southern schoolboy Isaiah McIntosh, first, FM Adrian Winter Atwell, second, and FM Kevin Cupid, former national champion, third.

Among the Club’s other contributors are Payless Supermarket, Roger and Robin Ramdeen.

The seven-year-old Promenade Chess Club continues to pursue its founding objective which, according to its president, is to “evangelise” the sport of chess among the country’s grassroots population.

With this purpose in mind, Lee plans to hold the first City Tournament during the coming August school vacation.