Merryboys, Cane Farm in UWI T20 semis today

Star-studded Cane Farm cricket club will come up against Merryboys this evening in the second semi-finals of the UWI T20 competition at the Sir Frank Worrell grounds in St. Augustine at 6pm.

Boasting a number of top T20 players, the side from the East will start as favourites against the Westerners, as they look to book a place in tomorrow’s finals.

Last night the other semi-finals between Guyanese outfit Demerara and Tobago’s Club Crusoe took place, also at the same venue.

Cane Farm assembled by Lendl Simmons who has been funding the club to a large extent, includes fellow West Indian players Denesh Ramdin and Ravi Rampaul, as well as Rayad Emrit, Jon Russ Jaggessar and Imran Khan from the T&T Red Force. In the quarters they registered a record 269/7 in their 20 overs against a hap-less Munroe Road outfit.

Merryboys on the other hand will be looking to their inform national all rounder Marlon Richards to come good again with both bat and ball. He has been the standout player, together with spinner Ricky Jaipaul and they will be looking to create the upset.

Speaking to Guardian, Patrick Rampersad the owner/president of Merryboys said :”We are quietly optimistic that we will not only win this match but go on to take the title. The boys have played well thus far and we are looking for them to continue in the same vein. Merryboys have a good team spirit going and this has brought them great success in the past, despite the strength of the opposition.

“It is good the see the players hitting the straps so early in the season because this series is seen as preparations for the National League competitions that will start closer to the end of the month.”

A good crowd is expected to be on hand to witness this match, as the Patna Posse from Diego Martin will be looking to come down in their numbers to nullify the effect of the presence of the fans from Arouca. (VM)