WICB now called - Cricket West Indies

The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) will now be known as Cricket West Indies (CWI), this according to president of the board Dave Cameron.

The board has also decided to form a corporate entity to deal with the financial aspect of the cricket and this company will be named Windies. According to Cameron, “At this point in time we are no longer called the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) but Cricket West Indies and we have also formed a company to deal with the commercial matters of West Indies cricket and this is called Windies. We continue to explore ways to take West Indies cricket forward and this rebranding is necessary as we move along.”

Cricket West Indies (CWI) now falls in line with Cricket Australia (CA), Cricket New Zealand (CNZ) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) all of whom have rebranded themselves for marketing purposes.

Cameron, who has moved WICB’s finances from the red and into a profit in difficult financial times is optimistic for the future finances of the board.

He added, “I am a businessman, so I understand what it takes to make it successful. One thing you need to understand is that sport is a business and we at Cricket West Indies is like a government, we need to manage the affairs of the sport not only in terms of improving the performances of our various teams, but also the financial aspect in order to gather what we all want - which is success.”

Cameron said that the board is open to partner-ships with corporate entities in moving forward and hence forming the company Windies was essential.

He pointed out that, “We want to do things right and do it in a way that would keep us up to date with the changing face of sport management. Every day the world of sports management and administration is changing and you need to keep up with this or face serious problems. We at the Cricket West Indies is ready for the challenge and we will be successful.”