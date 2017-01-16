‘One people, One volleyball’

Dear Editor, I have dedicated 20 years of life to the service of the Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation and —by extension— to my beloved country. Now, I have decided to set aside but still support the young people who are willing and have better ideas to take sport forward.

After examining the division within my sport, I independently decided to formally retire before the electoral process started (the election was held on Saturday). My decision was very difficult, as I have done this for so long and many of my close colleagues, were encouraging me to continue as I met with them.

Volleyball in Trinidad and Tobago has been transformed in my years. When I started the sport had a few clubs and could not win a Caribbean Championship, and many persons did not even recognise the sport’s existence in our country.

Today, we can put a good argument for being the number-one team sport in T&T and definitely the number-one for women. There are 220 countries that play volleyball in the world —more than FIFA— and our women are ranked 34th and reached as high as 29th in my tenure.

We are the Caribbean Champions indoor men and women. The highest ranked country in beach volleyball, with our men ranking 3rd behind USA and Canada in this continent. We won our first continental medals in beach volleyball (four to be exact). All our teams qualified for the last CAC Games beach and indoor, men and women.

We qualified for the first time in the youth Olympics and four World Championships in age group beach volleyball. We also achieved the ultimate goal of our 2020 plan in 2016 when we qualified our senior women to the World Grand Prix.

Additionally, we transformed our income streams from having Government funding being 80 per cent of our income in 2012, to it now being less than 50 per cent.

We also developed our premier league into the biggest volleyball event in Caribbean history. In our pursuit of international excellence, we did not pay much attention to our grassroots levels and of this I am disappointed.

I would have discussed the future of volleyball with Deon Hutchison and Vaughn Martin and I am convinced that they will work with me to ensure that we unite volleyball. They accepted the rules that prevented Deon from being president and we all will support the new president Mrs Nicole Selvon, and encourage everyone to support our first woman president.

I would still have my international responsibilities in Cazova (executive director), Norceca (beach volleyball commission member) and Fivb (technical supervisor). And, by our regulations I would be an honorary president of the TTVF. I will also be developing some business interests, which would include sport promotion. I will be dedicating more time to my substantial job at T&TEC and, most importantly, my family.

In closing I don’t believe in the politics that played out in the past months in Volleyball, it has no place in my sport and we all pledged to move forward and forget the past. We want to demonstrate to our nation leaders that the answers in moving forward are in unity.

Former president of T&T Volleyball Federation