Khan puts Cane Farm into UWI final

A fine all-round performance from T&T Red Force player Imran Khan ensured that Cane Farm qualified for the finals of the 2017 UWI T20 tournament to face Demerara of Guyana.

Last night the two teams battled for the title after Demerara got over Club Crusoe in the semi-final on Friday night.

Much more was expected in terms of entertainment from these two teams, but Merry Boys just did not show up on the night. Batting first, all they could tally in their 19 overs was 117 all out. Leg spinner Khan used his tremendous experience to good effect and grabbed 2/18, while pacers Ravi Rampaul 3/30 and Rayad Emrit 2/16 also proved a handful.

National player Isaiah Rajah did a good job for Merryboys at the top of the order, but only got support from the veteran Lincoln Roberts. The Tobagonian contributed 25, playing for Merryboys after a gap of three years.

Cane Farm then romped to victory by six wickets after chasing 118 for 4 in only 10 overs. Khan slapped an unbeaten 52 of 30 balls, while Ewart Nicholson made 25 of 13 balls. Aniel Kanhai took 2/23 but his side was defending too low a score.

Semifinal #2 - Scores

Merry Boys 117 all out (19) (Isaiah Rajah 54, Lincoln Roberts 25, Ravi Rampaul 3/30, Rayad Emrit -2/16, Imran Khan 2/18) vs Cane Farm - 118/4 (10) (Imran Khan 52no, Ewart Akil Nicholson 25, Aneil Kanhai 2/23). Cane Farm won by 6 wkts. Man-of-the-Match —Imran Khan