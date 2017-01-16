Malvern Sports Club celebrates its Diamond Jubilee in 2017

Malvern Sports Club, described as an institution of class, was founded in June 1942 at Siegert Square in Woodbrook when a group of friends and family members took the decision to formalize a loose alliance into a club for the purpose of playing competitive football.

So come June the club will, therefore, celebrate its 75th anniversary and a number of events will be held throughout the year to mark that special occasion.

Its first President was renowned journalist, George John with the first executive comprising Lennox Pierre as vice president, James Grosvenor, secretary, Hamil Henley, the treasurer and John.

The club colours of wine and white and the design of the for the club jersey were the ideas of Errol John, distinguished playwright and brother of George. The club motto “Victoria Concordia Crescit” was also formalised at the inception.

Malvern quickly made its presence felt on the football field and its most outstanding achievement was the defeat of the Jamaica national team in 1947.

In that very year the entire Malvern forward line of Carlton “Putty” Lewis, Carlton “Squeakie” Hinds, Fedo Blake, Phil Douglin and Lio Lynch was selected to play against the then British Guiana. Malvern’s football team also defeated Barbados in 1950 and St. Vincent in 1968.

While the early years were the most successful, the club’s footballers under Carlton “the General”Franco, thrilled football spectators in the early sixties with an exciting brand of football dubbed the “cha cha cha” or dancing football which brought the club many trophies.

In recent years the standard of football within the club has declined but with the celebrations planned, a resurgence is expected.

In 2015 our first women’s football team was established. While not terribly successful, the team continues to improve and we do expect to have a vibrant successful team in the future.

Malvern also played cricket without the same degree of success, but was promoted to the Championship Division on several occasions without being able to compete at the top level consistently. Noel Robinson was selected for national team in 1962 and Frankie Ragoonath was one of the five cricketers of the year in 1966.Subsequently, the decision was taken to stop playing cricket.

The other major sport played by the club was field hockey. Malvern men hockey team was without a doubt the most outstanding team in the 20th century, being crowned national champions for the first ten years the competition was played. This was mainly due to the inspiration and guidance of Ian Harris who also captained the national team and subsequently became a national coach.

In 1982, ten players from the club were selected for the national team to the CAC Games. The club also won two international club tournaments, the first in Pennsylvania, USA, in 1980 and in 1985 in Curacao.

The club is entering an exciting phase with the under 21 and the senior team being crowned indoor champions recently and players the Marcano brothers and the Emmanuel brothers and Lyndell Byer representing the country.

The women team has not had the same degree of success but has consistently been among the top teams and has had national representation from Michele Gordon, Margaret Hinds and Penelope Stephens in the earlier years and Sherlan Cabralis, Teresa Lezama and Kherdine Gonzales , more recently.

Malvern’s members Gregory Lewis, Hypolite Sosa, Lance Pierre, Carlton Hinds, Vere Greer and Aldwyn Hislop have been inducted into the national sports Hall of Fame.

Malvern will therefore, look back with pride at its first 75 years and look forward with eager anticipation towards its century celebrations in 2042.