Marcano delivers victory to book quarterfinal spot

Reece Marcano is one of a few players seeking to start the new year as champion as junior players from all over the country converged on the Central Regional Indoor Sport Arena for the start of the 2017 T&T Badminton Association Junior National Championship which served-off on Saturday.

In what is the biggest draw in the history of the tournament, players competed fiercely for spots in the semi-finals and quarterfinal rounds on the weekend.

Marcano, from Shuttleforce, the No. 1 seed in the boys under-15 age group, and the nominee for the First Citizens Bank Sports Foundation’s Junior Sportsman of the Year, did not disappoint as he swept aside his opponent to register a 21-8 and 21-4 win over Adrian Visser in the second round, and will take on Reval Jagessar in the quarterfinals.

Other players who have advanced to the quarterfinal round were Justin Samaroo, Caesar Edwards, Jae Marc Tagallie, Donovan David, Daniel Lewis and Zion St Rose. None of the seeded players on the girls side of the draw were in action as quarterfinal play continues on Saturday.

In the boys under-11 category, seeded players in the top half of the draw struggled as both Andrew Babwah and Tad Isaac fell to newcomers Nadav Singh and Aditya Maharaj, both of whom will meet each other in the first semi-final.

Seeded players in the bottom half of the draw, however, held their nerve as No. 2 seed, Jace Smith and third/fourth seed Jamahi Mason made it safely through the draw and will clash in the second semi-finals.

Three of the four semi-final births were decided in the girls Under-11 division with all of the seeded players advancing to the final four. Amara Urquhart from CBAC and Yelena Lewis from FMT will square off against each other, while T’Shelle Barnes awaits the winner of the match between Kaylee Noel and the number-two seed Nicha Fraser.

In the boys under-11 doubles, Nadav Sindh and Jamahi Mason advanced to the next round.

The number-one and two seeds in the boys under-13 singles category, Travis Sinanan and James Babwah were given byes in the first round joining Nicholi Marcano, Seth Mollah, Samuel Lewis and Tyrell La Morelle in the quarterfinals. Two matches went the distance with Asa Dass defeating Godrian Jones 14-21, 21-19, 21-12, while Kye Isaac overcame Jashaun Auguste 21-18, 17-21, 21-15 in a very competitive three-setter.

Only three matches were played in the girls under-13 single class as other players received byes to the quarterfinal round. Defending champion Danae Boodoosingh will start the defence of her title on Saturday as she meets Nicha Fraser in the quarterfinal round.

There were no surprises in the boys under-17 singles play as all seeds, led by Number one seed Vance Juteram, advanced to the next round. He is on course to meet number-two seed in the opposite side of the draw, Leon Cassie.

Only one of the seeded players in the girls side of the draw was in action on Saturday with Waynetta Thomas taking care of Maryam Mohammed, 21-10 and 21-10.

She will be joined by Sandya Cassie, Britney Lewis and Chequeda De Boulet all of whom received byes in the first round.

In the lone boys under-19 match, Jason Maloney defeated Jamie Narine 21-14 and 21-18.

The finals will be played on Saturday at the same venue.