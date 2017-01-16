Times say bet on the ‘Draw’

Draw Swords and hope this John Gosden-trained Dansili colt makes it fifth time lucky in the Maiden Stakes over an extended nine furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta today; there are also jumpiung fixtures scheduled at ‘heavy’ Ayr and Plumpton where ‘soft’ ground is forecast.

Currently we’re experiencing dark mornings but first signs of Spring are just around the corner and, hopefully, we’ll get back on track with a consistent run of winners; no better time for serious punting with all-weather racing, juvenile hurdlers and hunter chasers now ready to battle country-wide.

In order to be the best in racing you need to surround yourself with the best, or join ‘em!

Pointless opposing champion trainer Gosden, whose quest for success remains insatiable; ‘Big John’ never wastes a race, thinks the whole through professionally and chooses the right moments to strike.

Punters need to realise that ‘winning machines’ like Johnston, Varian, Fahey etc know the calendar backwards and have sufficient ammunition. Don’t oppose without good reasson.

You can bet Draw Swords is ‘cherry-ripe’ and will win judged on a ‘career-best’ course and distance short-head deeat back in October.

Obvious danger is Pete So High, a recent beaten-favourite but Richard Hannon’s charge needs to improve and so do others to beat my confident nap, Draw Swords.

Roy’s Legacy has the early place to take advantage of number one stall in division two of an ‘aged’ handicap stakes over five furlongs; useful apprentice Charlie Bennet is definitely a plus. Wish Hughie Morrison had stuck with him for Special Relation at Lingfield, Saturday!

Division one looks within capabilities of Eland Ally, a creditableseond last week and mount of ‘super schemer’ George Baker.

Should be an interesting, informative, eight-race programme.