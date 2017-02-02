Elliott bags gold at US taekwondo

Thirteen year-old Nicholas Elliott Jnr dominated the Cadets Male 53kg division at the prestigious US Open Taekwondo International Tournament in Las Vegas, USA, on Wednesday.

The stand-out karateka won gold medal after four fights in which he prevailed 15-5 go qualify for the quarter-finals; 12-9 in the quarters; 12-8 in the semis and a convincing 18-10 in the final.

At ringside of the World Taekwondo G2 Ranking Event, was his coach, Master Sherland Flores. Elliot, a Form Two student at Fatima College, became the first person from his country to win a gold medal at the US Open Championships, which normally attracts the best fighters in the world.

Only this year 63 countries took part, which featured over 1800 competitors, some of whom competed at the Olympics Rio Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Since 2011, the youngster has been medalling at both national and international championships. In October 2016, as part of his preparation for the 2017 season, he attended the 7th International Taekwondo Training Camp in Chicago and won six of his seven fights against opponents in the junior division.

He is well supported by a dedicated team that includes family members, his manager, father, his coach , national senior team member Edson Breedy, the Elite Development Performance Unit of SporTT and coach Erik Rodriguez of Mexico.