Her life's experiences had helped shape the young woman who stood before the gathering at the First Citizens Sport Foundations' Youth Awards to deliver the feature address, and all present would have recognised as much.

The former national rugby player was part of the January 27 celebration at the Trinidad Hilton in Port-of-Spain, honouring this country's young sporting stars of last season. A position she herself had once been in.

"As a former nominee of the Sportswoman of the year award, it is my honour and privilege to be here. When I was nominated in 2007 by the T&T Rugby Football Union, it never crossed my mind that one day I would be called upon to deliver the feature address at a First Citizen Sports event. Yet here I am, standing in front of you," said John during her presentation.

A great believer of the phrase "hard work pays off", it was only fitting that she used the words of one of her favourite rugby players, former captain of the New Zealand All Blacks, Richie McCaw, to convey that message to the youngsters as a way of encouraging them.

"McCaw, one of the world’s best rugby players, is for me an inspiration on and off the field. He once said, 'I don’t believe in magic. I believe in hard work'. He's really the epitome of our sport in my humble opinion," said the 27-year-old.

But her fascination with the New Zealander came later on in her career, as her own curiosity and willingness to learn about the sport is what really drove her passion.

"I was very focused on self improvement and rugby, especially as female rugby wasn't easily accessible to watch. It's better now with the advent of social media etc."

This from a young woman whose introduction to the sport, that has brought her many accolades, can only be described as from one extreme to the next, going from beauty queen to play one of the toughest sports that exists.

"I wanted to do an extracurricular activity. After taking part in the Easter fashion show at SFGC (St Francois Girls College). I was asked to join the modelling company, however my mother (Racquel John), who lives abroad, wasn't comfortable with that idea. So after being told no, I told her I would join the next sport that was introduced to the school and rugby was that sport," said John with a chuckle.

This was when the Belmont native met Simone Andrews, who drew her even more into the game of rugby.

"She had a strong presence ​and I admired how she carried herself. I had no idea what the sport was about but I fell in love with it. It was an avenue to 'de-stress' as a young lady growing up, I had my challenges with family life."

Andrews was a member of the Royalians outfit that had many successes in the local leagues. She coached John in her early years and later on, it was current national women's coach Carlton Felix advancing her knowledge in the game.

"When Simone left Royalians and Carlton began to coach the team, it is when my appreciation and understanding of the game developed further and I became the player that a lot of people talk about."

So huge was their influence that John progressed quickly in the sport and at a young age, she was upgraded to the senior level.

​ She said, "My junior years of playing rugby was for the senior team. I really enjoyed playing for T&T, it was fun and challenging especially when we played outside of the Caribbean. Our team was cohesive and we played for each other.

​ "The confidence the coach had in the team, winning with humility and the off the field moments, they were priceless and serve to be very good memories."

Her advice to the younger generation of rugby players looking to represent T&T is simple and to the point.

​"Know your role. You are here to play rugby, so that's should be the focus. Understanding the game better, understanding your role on the field and in the team and improving your skills. Don't be distracted by the things you cannot control."

John applies the same rigorous standard as she did in her playing days to her current post as the Rugby Americas North Get Into Rugby (GIR) Regional programme manager.

"The role of the manager is ever evolving as the global programme develops and it is quite an interesting role thus far. As the programme manager, I primarily support, guide the unions use and the implementation of the GIR programme which forms part of their growth and development strategy."

At present John sits on the executive of the T&T School's Union, the only woman on the board and she's also responsible for the girls' programme.

Who is Kwanieze John?

PERSONAL HISTORY

FULL NAME:​ Kwanieze Avalon Natalia John ​

NICKNAME​: Kwan Jo, Johngirl

DATE OF BIRTH:​ ​April 16, 1989

HOMETOWN:​ Belmont ​

SCHOOLS ATTENDED: ​Belmont Girls RC School, St Francois Girls College, University of T&T

OTHER HOBBIES: Anything outdoors on land, sea or air. ​

FAMILY: Racquel John (mother), Steve Mayers (father)​, ​Xafia John (sister), Shaquille John (brother), Shaykra Philip (niece) and Kerlise John (niece)

RUGBY DETAILS

POSITIONS PLAYED: ​2nd Row, Flanker, Centre, Flyhalf ​

START OF CAREER: 15 years old​

PLAYING HISTORY:​ Introduced to the sport at school 2004, played for Royalians Rugby Football Club and the national 15s a side and sevens team from 2006 - 2012.​

AWARDS: SFGC Carnival Queen​ 2006, Royalians Women Most Valuable Player 2012, Most Improved Player, Award for Yeoman Service to Royalians as the Youth Development Officer. TTRFU Player of the Year 2007, Sportswoman of the Year Nominee 2007, SOSA Community Champion 2013.

FUN FACTS

FAVOURITE FOOD?: "See" food. With my travels, my palette ​is expanding and I enjoy having local food no matter what country I go to.

LEISURE TIME: Swimming, going to the movies, sleeping, reading but not religiously.

FAVOURITE SONG/S (for this Carnival season so far)?: It's difficult to name one, I'm a soca junkie. Her top five picks are D Journey-Make It (Devon Mathews and Ella Andell), Full Extreme (Mx Prime featuring Ultimate Rejects); Fast Wine (Machel Montano), Big Girl Now (Patrice Roberts), Technically (Destra and Farmer Nappy).

REMINISCE (Turn back time and witness one event, what would it be? -It can be anything not only rugby): ​It would be when I was younger, seeing my mom come home from work with Freddies bread and/or with phoulorie ​from around the Savannah. She moved away when I was just about eight years old.