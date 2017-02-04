Sports Ministry defends lack of funding support claims

The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs yesterday used a release to elaborate on its Elite Athlete Assistance Policy (EAAP) which has been the topic of conversation over the past two weeks, particularly among some of T&T’s leading track and field athletes.

On Tuesday, Olympic triple medallist Richard Thompson chastised the Sport Ministry for not being financially supportive of all the athletes.

He was quoted as saying on twitter: “The Ministry has a system in place that is intended to help and facilitate athletes representing the country, but instead we feel as though they are against us and have become directly vindictive in the process of trying to stiff arm us.”

The Ministry did not taking his comments lightly and responded saying: “The Ministry finds it regrettable that some athletes have decided to take to social media to air their concerns instead of seeking more details about how they can ensure compliance with the process to access elite funding, which has not changed since its inception.”

In the release it was stated that T&T’s success at the international level, particularly in track and field, was one of the motivations behind the EAAP in 2006. The Cabinet-approved policy led to a formal mechanism, using a tiered system, to contribute to the preparation and continued improvement of the country’s multisport Games medallists and world-ranked athletes. The applications of teams and of athletes in non-Olympic sports are considered on a case-by-case basis to ensure that the financial support is available to a wide range of athletes who meet the criteria and have the potential to attain world-ranking or other benchmarks in their sport. There are currently 33 athletes in eight disciplines on the EAAP roster, who have received funding for the last fiscal year 2015/16.

What the Policy states

The Policy clearly states that the payment of grants are subject to the availability of funds in any given year. Despite this and other prevailing constraints, however, for the quadrennial period 2012-2016, the Ministry has disbursed in excess of TT$24m to athletes and teams in 13 disciplines.

Predictably, and given the large number of elite athletes, track and field received 73 per cent of that sum, followed by cycling (8.1 per cent) and swimming (7.7 per cent). Additionally, the Ministry also contributed TT$996,950 to the T&T Olympic Committee’s (TTOC)Olympic Preparation Fund last year which supported a pre-Olympic camp.

Giving further details on how monies has been dispersed over the past year, the release said that the Ministry’s implementation arm, the Sports Company of T&T (SporTT) assisted 11 Olympians in seven sports with direct reimbursement or payment of expenses (travel, accommodation, medical, coaching) to a total of just over TT$600,000.

“This does not include a range of free services which has been accessed by 135 plus athletes during 2015-16, such as psychology, nutrition, gym access, massage therapy and recovery, through its Elite Development & Performance Unit (EDPU).”

Athletes who are benefitting

Some of the notable athletes on the programme for the period 2012-2016, are Keshorn Walcott, 2012 Olympic gold medallist and 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, Olympians Cleopatra Borel (2016 shot put finalist), Andrew Lewis (sailing), Thompson (track and field), Christopher George (judo), Nigel Paul (boxing), Njisane Phillip (cycling) and, Youth Olympians beach volleyballers Chelsi Ward and Malika Davis and Para-Olympian Nyoshia Cain (track and field).

It was also indicated in the release that the respective National Governing Body (NGB) and TTOC have a significant role in the EAAP disbursement process, as they are required to certify and endorse each application as well as recommend the disbursement in writing, as evidence that the athlete/team has fulfilled the requirements for funding.

Among the requirements that ensure accountability and provide a monitoring gauge, are quarterly performance reports prepared by coaches/trainers, annual training schedules, quarterly tracking schedules prepared by coaches, financial statements supported by bills for funds previously accessed and medical fitness report.

“While most athletes are fully compliant, there are occasions where these documents are not forthcoming and impact on the timely processing of applications. Previously when faced with this type of incomplete application, the Ministry has sought to work with athletes to still facilitate funding to ensure that they are able to continue preparation for competition.

“Each athlete or their representative must sign a Service Level Agreement (SLA) which also details the monitoring procedures and criteria outlined above as well as the terms and conditions for a suspension or termination of further assistance.

The release ended with the Sport Ministry reaffirming it’s commitment to provide quality support in ensuring that T&T attains the highest standard of athletes at the international level.