Under 20s lose 5-0 in practice

T&T’s Men Under 20 footballers have settled down in Cali, Colombia for a residential training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Final Round of Under 20 World Cup qualification later this month.

T&T played their opening training match on Wednesday, losing 5-0 to Acol Futpro, a team comprising of several Colombian senior professional players currently either playing in the Reserve League or out of contract.

They will face Atletico FC today from 8am before they take on Colombian Pro team Orsomarso FC on Wednesday and Deportivo Cali next week Saturday.

Coach Brian Williams described the exercise as rigorous but useful.

“We had our first game on Wednesday which turned out to be a rigorous but a beneficial exercise. The opposition was a senior outfit with professional players and they put on a strong showing which is what we were hoping for.

“Our first half performance was decent and were trailing 1-0. I made several changes in the second half and we went on to concede four more goals,” Williams said.

He noted: “Generally things have been good here. The conditions are suitable and we’ve had one and sometimes two sessions daily. We are putting in some extra work on the physical side this week. We have another three games to play before we head over to Costa Rica.”

According to Williams, “I will rotate the squad a bit before we get down to having a better idea of what our starting team will before the opening match against Bermuda in the tournament.”