Action man looks alright

Right Action returns off a 213 absence for an aged Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta today; just a question of Richard Fahey’s charge going down and coming back, if able to replicate anything like his best two-year-old form achieved at Pontefract last July.

Although Right Action did not match that time-handicap mark in three subsequent outings he shaped encouragingly, just out of placings. We expect this Dandy Man gelding to prove too strong for likely Mark Johnston-trained favourite, Blue Bahia, a length second to Garam over course and distance last month.

Others don’t appeal but it wont be a surprise if once-raced Ebitda improves, Luke Morris hasn’t been booked without good reason.

Ron Harris has also been on the phone to Luke’s agent for Noble Asset in the aged handicap over five furlongs, unopposable given the handicapping system appears to have let this experienced six-year-old in with a gift mark. My opinion!

Course and distance winner Berlusca is also approaching his best judged, on a promising third at Chelmsford eighteen days ago, and should go close in the aged handicap over ten furlongs.

This surface is unique, other all-weather tracks seem to ride a tad slower and accent is on early speed which means it’s imperative to support experienced jockeys whenever possible.

A wide draw at Dunstall Park is a coffin box and number one isn’t much better because asking a thoroughbred to do too much in the early stages means they are being asked to do it at both ends. Seldom does that pay off. AWR is tough but I’m fascinated by it, even though genuine bets are few and far between.

Be patient, wait for the ball to come on to the bat!

Wolverhampton

10.50 Belusca (e.w)

11.20 Right Action (nap)

1.20 Noble Asset (e.w)