Central claims $1m Pro League prize

There was jubilation all around yesterday after Central FC got a solitary strike from Rundell Winchester in the 41st minute to beat San Juan Jabloteh 1-0 at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, to capture the Digicel T&T Pro League $1 million cash prize and title, the crown they won last year.

The victory assured the Central “Sharks” their third title in four years, an achievement that also includes two Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Championships. After the win, coach Dale Saunders credited his entire coaching staff, the players and the “Almighty God” for the win.

“It was a great all round performance by the players and a great team effort by all for the title. I first have to thank the Almighty God for this victory, for without him none of this would have been possible. In the field, we never gave up the confidence and belief in ourselves that we would win the title today,” Saunders said.

“The players came out here, knowing exactly what was expected from them and they delivered just that. They fought really hard and got the result they needed.”

Saunders’ assistant Stern John said the title, which is the third in the club’s four-year existence, basically sums up the strength of the team and the organisation.

Central, who were on 44 points yesterday, needed victory to hold off second place Directv W Connection (43 points), who also defeated Ma Pau Stars 2-0 at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella. Goals for W Connection came from Jamal Charles in the 53rd and Hughton Hector in the 80th minute.

In Couva, however, Jabloteh settled first and should have scored when defender Josiah Trimmingham rose unchallenged to head wide from a left-side corner in the seventh minute. Moments later Trimmingham was guilty of a blunder in defence but Central captain Darren Mitchell could not get a shot at goal.

Watched by national coach Dennis Lawrence, Central gave him something to cheer about soon before the break. Mitchell delivered a pin-point cross from the left which Winchester met sweetly on the head to beat a stranded Javon Sample in the Jabloteh goal.

After the break, Jabloteh may feel unlucky not to have equalised as chances went begging. Trimmingham in the 48th minute found himself at the end of a lofted Mitchell cross and with the goal at his mercy, he fired straight to the legs of the advancing goalkeeper.

Later in the 65th minute, Keithy Simpson stormed through the midfield and released perfectly for Tyrone Charles, who fired wide with the goal gaping in front of him. Three minutes after Charles returned the favour to Simpson when he picked him out inside the box from a free kick but with the ball needing the slightest of touches, Simpson somehow turned it wide.

Yesterday’s

Central FC 1 (Rundell Winchester 41) vs San Juan Jabloteh 0

W Connection 2 (Jamal Charles 53, Hughton Hector 80th) vs Ma Pau Stars 0

Final standings

DIGICEL PRO LEAGUE

P W D L F A GD PTS

Central FC 18 15 2 1 41 14 27 47

W Connection 18 15 1 2 50 13 37 46

San Juan Jabloteh 18 9 2 7 32 23 9 29

Ma Pau Stars 18 8 4 6 33 29 4 28

Club Sando 17 7 3 7 30 31 -1 24

Defence Force 17 6 2 9 24 30 -6 20

Police FC 17 5 4 8 35 34 1 19

St Ann’s Rangers 17 4 4 9 20 36 -16 16

Morvant Caledonia United 17 2 5 10 18 31 -13 11

Point Fortin Civic FC 17 1 3 13 17 59 42 6