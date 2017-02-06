Cooper inspires Police to win over Fire

Police looked to Joelisa Cooper for inspiration and she responded with 34 goals from 43 attempts to lead them past Fire Service, 49-46, in a tight match-up in the Premiership Division of the Courts All Sectors Netball League.

It was a packed schedule of matches at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on Saturday evening with five matches played in two divisions, the other was in the championship category.

Cooper, the national senior netball captain, opened in the circle with goal-shooter Tahirah Hollingsworth and they functioned well together, but their team still trailed by one (13-12) at the end of the first quarter.

Hollingsworth was not at her best, shooting with 50 per cent accuracy, only connecting six from 12 tries.

She was replaced by Jeselle Navarro, who confirmed for her Police team that it was a good change as she produced nine off ten in a match, which saw the police officers take the lead at the half, 26-24 before advancing further ahead by the third quarter, 39-33.

Aquila Blugh was quite effective down the other end, connecting 44 off 54 for Fire, but her team was unable to overcome its deficit despite outscoring the grey and blue, 13-10 in the final period and had to settle for the three-goal loss.

In the other Premiership match, Kernesha Greenidge with a leading 16 in 25 and 15 of 23 from Anastascia Wilson, earned the University of T&T (UTT) a 32-27 victory over the University of the West Indies (UWI).

UTT led in all four quarters, 12-2 in the first, 20-14 at halftime, 25-20 in the third before ending with the five-goal victory.

Afiya Vincent (15/29) and Akeela Rodriguez (12/18) combined to score UWI’s goals but in a losing effort.

UTT got a win from its Championship Division team as well, after it topped Las Lomas, 35-31 in a closely contested match.

Shooting for the winner were Akeilah Francis (23/42) and Oprah Douglas (12/13).

The return of goal-shooter Karlene Sylvester sparked Defence Force to its first victory of the season in the Championship Division.

She netted 26 off 42 to pilot the army/coastguard squad to a hard-fought 35-31 over Jabloteh.

In the other match of the division, Roannta Dalrymple keeps coming good for Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) and the unit to its fourth win from five matches, whipping Bermudez, 42-25.

Dalrymple, the goal-shooter, produced 31 in 43 tries in a match, which her team led from the first pass.

The quarter scores read 11-6, 20-15, 28-22, all in favour of UTC.

Premiership Division

Fire 46 (Aquila Blugh 44/54, Simone Morgan 2/6) vs Police 49 (Tahirah Hollingsworth 6/12, Joelisa Cooper 34/43, Jeselle Navarro 9/10). Quarter scores: 13-12 (Fire), 26-24 (Police), 39-33 (Police).

UTT 32 (Anastascia Wilson 15/23, Kernesha Greenidge 16/25, Liliah Matthews 1/1) vs UWI 27 (Afiya Vincent 15/29, Tiana Dillon 0/2, Akeela Rodriguez 12/18). Quarter scores: 12-2, 20-14, 25-20 (All in favour of UTT)

Championship Division

UTT 35 (Akeilah Francis 23/42, Oprah Douglas 12/13) vs Las Lomas 31(Racquel Russell 26/41, Anita Pitt Russell 5/11). Quarter scores: 10-5 (Las Lomas), 17-17, 27-23 (UTT).

Jabloteh 31 (Semo Bancroft 3/5, Giselle Hobson 16/36, Samantha Lewis James 12/22) vs Defence Force 35 (Karlene Sylvester 26/42, Jody Sprott 1/1, Kemaria James 8/15) Quarter scores: 9-6, 20-12, 25-21 (All in favour of Defence Force).

UTC 42 (Roannta Dalrymple 31/43, Ayanna Peters 11/23) vs Bermudez 25(Makeda DeFreitas 10/16, Indra Anderson 13/23, Okera Dennie 2/7). Quarter scores: 11-6, 20-15, 28-22 (All in favour of UTC).

Matches

Today

Retro Division

Les Enfants vs Bermudez, 5.30 pm

Harlem vs Carib Senators, 6.20 pm

Jean Pierre Challenge (Championship Division), 7.15 pm

Tomorrow

Alternative Division

Fire vs Police, 5.30 pm

Defence Force vs USC, 6.45 pm