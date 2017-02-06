Super League gets Smith’s approval

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Darryl Smith has thrown his support behind the establishment of the new T&T Super League.

Smith met members of TTSL’s interim Board of Management, led by president Keith Look Loy yesterday morning at his office in Port-of-Spain. Look Loy told the media, “A wide ranging and very cordial discussion revolved around the establishment of the new league, TTSL’s fundamental principle of being commercially viable and independent and how this could be achieved, the important work of TTSL member clubs with youth in the communities, the availability of community football venues with revenue-generating potential and the role of the State as a main facilitator of sporting development.”

The TTSL expects an application it sent to the TTFA for membership to be approved on February 18 at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Association.

The league, only recently received official correspondence of letters they wrote to the TTFA, and is hoping for a cordial relationship with the football association, as it prepares for a June 11 kick-off in the Premier and Championship Divisions.

According to Look Loy, “As a former player and community worker himself, Minister Smith demonstrated a ready grasp of the issues raised by the TTSL team and praised the league’s ongoing effort to ensure that it is able to kick off its inaugural season as planned.”

Since taking the initiative to run its own league, members of the respective clubs through its interim committee have gone full speed ahead in appointing its own secretary and has agreed also to maintain the promotion and relegation procedure.

Yesterday’s meeting with Minister Smith has added to the confidence of the TTSL to create a league that will rival the T&T Pro League as the premier football competition in the twin-island Republic.

Minister Smith also advised the TTSL representatives to always treat this as an open door as he understands the important work being done by Super League clubs.