Warren nabs gold, silver in Arizona

T&T’s field athlete Portious Warren tossed her way to victory in the women’s shot put event and also collected a silver medal in the weight throw event at the Pima Aztec Indoor Invitational held at Pima Community Centre in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday.

In the shot put event, the Central Arizona sophomore’s second attempt, measuring 16.18 metres, was her best to beat out seven other competitors in the NJCAA Division meet. She fouled her first, third and fourth throws before registering marks of 15.96m and 5.92m in her last two attempts, respectively.

Warren, who signed a letter of intent to Alabama University in November, finished runners-up in the weight throw event, with a best effort of 17.16m on her third try. She opened with 14.88m, bettering that mark in the next round, 15.94m. The local field athlete reached 16.86m in her fourth throw before fouling her last two tries.

At the Frank Colden Invitational Ursinus College at Bakes FieldHouse in Pennslyvania, T&T’s Khemani Roberts was part of the winning women’s 4x400m relay team from Coppin State University. She partnered with Alexis Marsh, Tre’J Johnson and Erielle Wallace clocked four minutes and 05.47 seconds, to cross first.

Roberts also competed in the Shot Put event and placed fifth with her furthest toss, reaching 11.78m, her second attempt.

This followed up her impressive showing in the women’s pentathlon at the Princeton Indoor Multi-Event meet in New Jersey, the previous weekend, winning gold in the five-discipline event with 3572 points. She topped three of those events, the high jump (1.69m) for 842 points, shot put (11.07m) for 600 and long jump (5.35m), 657.

Roberts of Tobago, was fourth in the 60m hurdles (9.36 seconds) to earn 836, and fifth in the 800m (2:34.53), 637.

Also on the college scene, Zakiya Denoon grabbed gold in the women’s 60m at the Armory Track Invitational meet in New York. The Monroe College sophomore ran a personal best of 7.33 to win. She also competed in the 200m and crossed 24.11 for fifth spot overall.

Her schoolmate and fellow T&T runner Dawnel Collymore was 13th in the women’s 500m in 1:18.81.